Lionel Messi Thought Neymar Would Move to Real Madrid if he Didn't Join Barcelona

Lionel Messi revealed he feared that Neymar would join Real Madrid if Barcelona failed to get the Brazilian superstar from PSG.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 9, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
Lionel Messi and Neymar. (Getty Images)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi revealed he thought his former teammate Neymar would move to Real Madrid if he did not join the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window. The Brazil superstar was a part of the lethal front three alongside Messi and Luis Suarez while at Camp Nou, moved to Paris Saint-Germain two years back in a world-record €222m deal.

The summer transfer window saw both Barcelona and Real Madrid involved in a race to bring the Brazilian back to Spain, but Paris Saint-Germain had other ideas and they managed to hold on to their star player, keeping both the Spanish giants at bay.

Messi, who previously had revealed he wanted his former Barcelona teammate back at the club, now, has made the revelation that he was afraid Madrid president Florentino Perez would do something to sign Neymar if Barcelona failed to.

In conversation with RAC1, Lionel Messi revealed he really thought Neymar would go to Real Madrid if he did not join Barcelona. He further added that he though Florentino Perez and Read Madrid were going to do something to sign Neymar.

Despite the summer transfer window being closed, there have been multiple reports claiming that Barcelona is still trying to bring their former Brazilian athlete back to Spain.

