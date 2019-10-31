Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Lionel Messi to Make Argentina Return for the First Time Since Copa America

Lionel Messi has been called up for friendly matches against Brazil and Uruguay.

AFP

Updated:October 31, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lionel Messi to Make Argentina Return for the First Time Since Copa America
Lionel Messi is set to be back with the Argentina squad. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Buenos Aires: Barcelona's Lionel Messi was called up by Argentina on Thursday for friendly games against Brazil and Uruguay next month.

Messi has not played for Argentina since he was sent off against Chile in their victorious third-place play-off match in the Copa America on July 7.

The striker was then handed a three-month suspension for comments he made after the game, in which he accused CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American football, of corruption.

In Messi's absence, Argentina have played four friendlies, drawing against Chile and Germany while beating Mexico and Ecuador.

They face Brazil in Saudi Arabia on November 15 and then Uruguay in Israel on November 18.

Messi has endured an injury-affected start to the season after hurting his foot in August and then his thigh in September.

But his recovery has coincided with a return to form for Barcelona, who have won their last seven consecutive games in all competitions.

Messi scored twice in a 5-1 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram