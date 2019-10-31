Lionel Messi to Make Argentina Return for the First Time Since Copa America
Lionel Messi has been called up for friendly matches against Brazil and Uruguay.
Lionel Messi is set to be back with the Argentina squad. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Buenos Aires: Barcelona's Lionel Messi was called up by Argentina on Thursday for friendly games against Brazil and Uruguay next month.
Messi has not played for Argentina since he was sent off against Chile in their victorious third-place play-off match in the Copa America on July 7.
The striker was then handed a three-month suspension for comments he made after the game, in which he accused CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American football, of corruption.
In Messi's absence, Argentina have played four friendlies, drawing against Chile and Germany while beating Mexico and Ecuador.
They face Brazil in Saudi Arabia on November 15 and then Uruguay in Israel on November 18.
Messi has endured an injury-affected start to the season after hurting his foot in August and then his thigh in September.
But his recovery has coincided with a return to form for Barcelona, who have won their last seven consecutive games in all competitions.
Messi scored twice in a 5-1 win over Real Valladolid on Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aryan's Birthday Wish for Ananya Pandey has a Sara Ali Khan Connection
- Gerard Pique Reveals How Barcelona Players Offered to Help Facilitate Neymar Signing from PSG
- Karisma Kapoor Attends Family Lunch with Cousins, Shweta Nanda
- 'Chulbul' Salman Khan and 'Chulbuli' Preity Zinta Dress Up as Law Enforcers for Halloween
- The Curious Case of Delhi's Missing Buildings Shown Through Before and After Diwali Photos