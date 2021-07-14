Lionel Messi to Take Wage Cut to Extend Stay at Barcelona: Report

Lionel Messi is all set to extend his stay at FC Barcelona days after he won his first international trophy with the senior side of Argentina as they beat home team Brazil at the iconic Maracana in the Copa America final. Messi’s contract with Barcelona expired on June 30, 2021 and since then there has ben speculation over the star’s future with the Catalan club.

Messi will be signing a new contract with the club that would run till 2026, Goal.com reported. The news outlet also said that the Argentine superstar will be taking a 50 per cent wage cut in order to prolong his stay at the Camp Nou.

Earlier, Barcelona president Juan Laporte had said that the club’s attempts to offer Messi a new contract were being held up because of La Liga’s financial control measures. La Liga introduced financial control measures in 2013 establishing a maximum amount of money each club can spend on its playing squad and coaching staff each season, conditioned by their income.

Barca have the highest revenues in world soccer according to this year’s Deloitte Money League, although income dropped by 125 million euros last year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A leak of Barcelona players’ wages also showed the huge amount of money that the club was spending on various players, which also disbalanced their financial scales and made it even more difficult to keep Messi.

As Goal confirmed Messi’s new contract, reports in Spain suggested that Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are ready for a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez.

