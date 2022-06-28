Lionel Messi Tried to Persuade Sadio Mane to Join Barcelona Last Season: Report

Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers ever to play the game but even his prestigious status failed to convince Sadio Mane to leave his former club Liverpool last summer. Mane has now joined Bayern Munich after revealing that he wanted to leave Liverpool. Mane’s advisor Bacary Cisse made a big claim regarding the Senegalese international’s potential transfer move to Barcelona last season. Along with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain were also in contention to acquire the services of Mane.

While talking to RMC Sport, Cisse revealed that last year former Barcelona striker Lionel Messi had told his then club officials to rope in Mane.

“Yes, PSG did indeed ‘attack’ Sadio. Leonardo had several contacts with the German agent. They saw each other, they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer of Sadio at PSG, but it ended there. Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat; we had to wait,” Cisse said.

“Last year it could have also happened with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who imposed Sadio Mane in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barca. He had given two names: Sadio Mane and an Argentinian central defender,” he further added.

In reality, nothing like that happened as Mane chose to stay at Liverpool. In the recently concluded English Premier League campaign, the 30-year-old striker scored 16 goals for The Reds along with two assists. Apart from the Premier League, he also did a fine job in Carabao Cup and Champions League also. Though, Mane will be disappointed after conceding a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

It is now believed that Mane’s £35 million move to Bayern Munich can help Barcelona who are trying their best to sign Robert Lewandowski from the Bavarians. The Polish striker currently has one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Barcelona reportedly failed with an initial offer of £30 million-plus with around £4 mililon in add-ons for the 33-year-old striker. Bayern Munich are believed to be sticking to their £43 million valuation ofx Lewandowski.

