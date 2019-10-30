Take the pledge to vote

Messi vs Ronaldo: Magical Freekick Takes Barcelona Superstar Past Cristiano Ronaldo's Club Goal Tally | Watch

Messi scored the 50th direct free-kick of his career in the La Liga match against Real Valladoid, taking him past Ronaldo's club goal tally.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Lionel Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's club goal scoring record as he scored two goals for Barcelona against La Liga opponents Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

Messi also provided two assists in the match as Barcelona strolled to a 5-1 victory in a masterclass performance - in what was the Barcelona superstar’s mere fifth appearance in the league this season.

The match saw defender Clement Lenglet open the scoring for Barca with a goal in the second minute of the game. Valladolid's Kiko Olivas managed to bring Valladoid level in the 15th minute, but post that Messi stole the show.

The unstoppable Messi teed up Arturo Vidal with a magical pass for the Chilean to put the hosts 2-1 in the 29th minute and followed it himself with a free kick that was whipped into the top corner that would have been out of reach for any goalkeeper.

Watch the special goal here:

As it turns out, it was also the 50th direct free-kick scored by Messi in his professional career.

The second half of the game saw Messi scoring his second and the match's fourth goal, and Luis Suarex bagged a goal for himself as well, thanks to another Messi assist.

With the two goals, Messi now has 608 goals for Barcelona, as opposed to Ronaldo's 606 club goals.

The Argentine has managed to take over the all-time club career goals tally despite playing 119 fewer games than his great Portuguese rival.

"Leo showed all the quality he has, when he's like that the team really feels it," said Vidal. "We see him every day and he surprises us every day, with the quality he has, he’s from another planet. I have no words to talk about Leo, he’s from another world, everything he does, he does well."

With the win, Barcelona is now at the top of the La Liga point table with 22 points in 10 matches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak.
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

