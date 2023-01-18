Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: When and Where to Watch Saudi All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain Friendly Match Live

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi All-Star XI will host Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain for a blockbuster-friendly match on January 19. The match has grabbed the headlines since this will be the first time Ronaldo and Messi will take on each other since December 2020, when Juventus defeated Barcelona in a Champions League fixture. Moreover, Ronaldo will be seen in action for the first time since being signed by Al-Nassr in a high-profile deal in December 2022. Fans will be eager to see how Ronaldo performs for Saudi All-Star XI which will have players from top Saudi clubs like Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, PSG is going through a rough patch in Ligue 1. The European giants succumbed to their second straight away defeat in the French league on Sunday as the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé couldn’t prevent a 1-0 defeat at Rennes. PSG will be looking to regain some momentum by winning this friendly match against Saudi All-Star XI.

Ahead of the friendly match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh.

What time will the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will be streamed live on PSG TV.

