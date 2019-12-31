Lionel Messi Wants Neymar to Come Take His Place at Barcelona: Report
Lionel Messi has, according to reports, sent a Whatsapp to Neymar to come take his place at Barcelona.
Lionel Messi and Neymar. (Getty Images)
Barcelona: Lionel Messi has told Neymar that he is ready to quit FC Barcelona and make way for him, if needed, as the Catalan giants are looking to the Brazilian star as a replacement for the Argentine striker, according to reports.
Messi sent a WhatsApp to his former teammate and Paris Saint Germain striker that read: "Only together can we win the Champions League, according to France Football, as quoted by The Sun.
"I want you to come back. In two years, I'm leaving, and you'll be alone, you'll take my place."
Spanish giants Barcelona's think-tank also feel that Neymar can fill the shoes of Messi once he is gone, after trying out Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to see if they can step up, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.
Neymar met his former teammates Messi and Luis Suarez at the ex-Liverpool forward's wedding vow renewal service recently. Neymar is reportedly not happy with the French side PSG after he fell out with manager Thomas Tuchel.
