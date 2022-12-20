Lionel Messi was Wearing a Red Amulet During FIFA World Cup Final, Here's Why

Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated France in the thrilling FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. La Albiceleste showed tremendous character to triumph in dramatic fashion and overcome France’s dogged persistence. Messi has finally added the last major piece missing to his trophy collection and cemented his status as the greatest player of all time.

Now, a heartwarming story from the Argentina camp is going viral on social media after La Albiceleste’s stunning win. Messi was spotted wearing a special red ribbon during Argentina’s euphoric celebrations in the dressing room. The talismanic forward was wearing this red ribbon on his left foot as a good luck charm. Interestingly, this is the same red ribbon which was given to him by a journalist when Argentina were struggling in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Finally, Messi got the red ribbon back and was seen wearing it during Argentina's celebrations in the dressing room.The end. pic.twitter.com/0jQmNJRs9o — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 18, 2022

During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, an Argentine journalist Rama Pantarotto had given his mother’s amulet to Messi after he missed a penalty against Iceland.

Panaretto was taken aback at that time when Messi showed him that he was actually wearing the red amulet around his left ankle during the final group stage game against Nigeria.

🗣️ Reporter: “No way, No way! Did you really wear the red ribbon around your ankle?” 🗣️ Messi: “Yes, here it is.” 🗣️ Reporter: “dear Mommy, Messi wore it!” pic.twitter.com/ru76Rem0h3 — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 18, 2022

Moreover, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez was seen wearing a similar red ribbon during the high-stakes penalty shoot-out and the post-match ceremony. Argentina players like Lautaro Martinez, Rodrigo de Paul and Angel di Maria have also been seen wearing an identical red bracelet on their wrists in recent times. It is unclear if Messi gave his own red amulet to them.

Leo Messi then gave it to Emiliano Martinez just in time for the penalty shootout against France and the latter did wonderfully! pic.twitter.com/o6HaAyXckb— Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 18, 2022

Messi famously gave a similar red amulet to Philippe Coutinho during his struggles at Barcelona in 2019. Fans are convinced that the same red amulet has guided the Argentina team towards World Cup glory.

Lionel Scaloni’s side scripted a remarkable turnaround after their improbable defeat against Saudi Arabia in the group stage. Argentina got their campaign back on track by winning against Mexico and Poland. La Albiceleste then went on to register memorable wins against Australia, Netherlands and Croatia in the knockout rounds. In the blockbuster final against France, Argentina displayed indomitable spirit to sink the defending champions.

Messi himself scored twice as he finally got his hands on football’s most coveted trophy. Argentina clinched a 4-2 win in the penalty shoot-out and fended off a dogged French team who were buoyed by Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant hat trick.

