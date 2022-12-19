Lionel Messi Wears Traditional Qatari Robe Before Lifting World Cup Trophy | Watch

Argentina emerged victorious in a thrilling FIFA World Cup final against France on Sunday. Lionel Messi-led Argentina showed great mental fortitude to triumph in dramatic fashion and overcome France’s dogged persistence. However, the final has been shrouded in some controversy and Messi is at the centre of it.

At the post-match ceremony, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani presented the coveted trophy to the Argentina captain. But the Emir also draped a black robe around Messi’s shoulders.

The talismanic striker then kept the robe on as he celebrated his memorable win with the rest of the team. The black and gold Qatari robe that was presented to Messi is called a Bisht and is a traditional Arabic men’s cloak that is usually worn by dignitaries at weddings and other formal occasions.

Messi raises the world cup, wearing a traditional Arab Bisht (robe)! @FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Mhls57uhmd— MEND Community (@mendcommunity) December 18, 2022

Pictures of Messi wearing the robe with the World Cup trophy are going viral on social media.

Although Messi seemed happy enough to wear the robe, fans and commentators have slammed FIFA over the move. Many fans condemned FIFA and the host nation Qatar over the whole episode.

As he lifted the trophy, Messi was wearing a bisht - something that dignitaries wear over a thawb on very formal occasionsMight fit the hosts, but unusual for a World Cup final, and can fairly be described as one last piece of sportswashig. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 18, 2022

One fan wrote, “Qatar obviously wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures, hence putting that black bisht on Messi. But just made for a weird, unnecessary look amid a sea of blue and white sporting shirts. It should be a moment for the players, not the host. Grossly indulgent.”

Qatar obviously wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures, hence putting that black bisht on Messi. But just made for an weird, unnecessary look amid a sea of blue + white sporting shirts. It should be a moment for the players, not the host. Grossly indulgent. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 18, 2022

Another fan suggested that Messi should have rejected the traditional robe.

So we’re now covering the team shirts of captains for the trophy lift? Surprised Messi didn’t reject that ridiculous robe.— Rupert Fryer (@Rupert_Fryer) December 18, 2022

Argentina’s sensational win in the final capped their memorable World Cup campaign. La Albiceleste were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the tournament. However, the team displayed tremendous character and scripted a spectacular turnaround in the tournament.

The entire Argentinian team coalesced around Messi and registered convincing wins against the likes of Poland, Mexico, and Australia. They held their nerves in the quarter-final against the Netherlands and fended-off Croatia in the semi-finals.

In the high-stakes final, France came back in the match from two goals down to level over 90 minutes.

La Albiceleste ultimately needed penalties to see off the indomitable French team who were buoyed by Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant hat trick.

Argentina clinched a 4-2 win in the shoot-out after Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide.

