Lionel Messi Welcomes Third Son, Watches Barca Ease Past Malaga

Barcelona and Argentina’s superstar forward Lionel Messi rarely misses a football match no matter what, but on Saturday he was left out of the trip to Malaga in La Liga as he welcomed his third child.Messi, who got married last year to Antonella Roccuzzo, welcomed his third son, Ciro.The superstar forward who is not the most active on social media unlike many footballers and sportspersons in the current day and age took to Instagram to share this wonderful news.Messi wrote, Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect. He and Mom are very well. We are super happy!!!!"Messi and Antonella already have two sons, Thiago who was born in 2012 and Mateo who was born three years after that in 2015.Barcelona, who before the match confirmed Messi would be unavailable due to personal reasons, had no trouble swatting aside the challenge of Malaga as Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho scored the only goals of the game.Messi, who was watching the match in the hospital on the television, is expected to be back in action soon of course, with the delicately poised UEFA Champions League tie against Chelsea coming up in midweek.