English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lionel Messi Welcomes Third Son, Watches Barca Ease Past Malaga
Barcelona and Argentina’s superstar forward Lionel Messi rarely misses a football match no matter what, but on Saturday he was left out of the trip to Malaga in La Liga as he welcomed his third child.
File image of Lionel Messi and his two sons (Image: LeoMessi/Instagram)
Barcelona and Argentina’s superstar forward Lionel Messi rarely misses a football match no matter what, but on Saturday he was left out of the trip to Malaga in La Liga as he welcomed his third child.
Messi, who got married last year to Antonella Roccuzzo, welcomed his third son, Ciro.
The superstar forward who is not the most active on social media unlike many footballers and sportspersons in the current day and age took to Instagram to share this wonderful news.
Messi wrote, Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect. He and Mom are very well. We are super happy!!!!"
Messi and Antonella already have two sons, Thiago who was born in 2012 and Mateo who was born three years after that in 2015.
Barcelona, who before the match confirmed Messi would be unavailable due to personal reasons, had no trouble swatting aside the challenge of Malaga as Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho scored the only goals of the game.
Messi, who was watching the match in the hospital on the television, is expected to be back in action soon of course, with the delicately poised UEFA Champions League tie against Chelsea coming up in midweek.
Also Watch
Messi, who got married last year to Antonella Roccuzzo, welcomed his third son, Ciro.
The superstar forward who is not the most active on social media unlike many footballers and sportspersons in the current day and age took to Instagram to share this wonderful news.
Messi wrote, Welcome Ciro! Thank God everything went perfect. He and Mom are very well. We are super happy!!!!"
Messi and Antonella already have two sons, Thiago who was born in 2012 and Mateo who was born three years after that in 2015.
Barcelona, who before the match confirmed Messi would be unavailable due to personal reasons, had no trouble swatting aside the challenge of Malaga as Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho scored the only goals of the game.
Messi, who was watching the match in the hospital on the television, is expected to be back in action soon of course, with the delicately poised UEFA Champions League tie against Chelsea coming up in midweek.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Lionel Messi Welcomes Third Son, Watches Barca Ease Past Malaga
- 'Nature's Call' Forces Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos into Emergency Break
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?