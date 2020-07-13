Lionel Messi Will Play on Till 2025 and at Barcelona in La Liga, Feels Luis Garcia

There have been rumours and multiple reports suggesting Lionel Messi may well be out of Barcelona when his contract ends in 2021.

Luis Garcia though believes that Argentina star will stay on for many years.

"I would love to see Messi in LaLiga and Barcelona of course. Even though sometimes people think they struggle, that's part of the game. I hope he stays," Garcia said, who is a La Liga ambassador.

"His home. All the supporters love him not only in Barcelona but around the world. All enjoy watching him play, so hopefully he can stay many years," Garcia added.

The now 42-year old almost played with Messi at Barcelona but was moved to Liverpool in 2004, the same year the Argentine was called up to first team, and also against while turning out for Atletico Madrid.

When asked if Messi can still play on till a couple of years more, Garcia shot back: "Why not? The way he is playing, adapting his style to the game is impressive. Every year he shows us something different but keeps up the same amount of goals, or assists. Even getting more every year! He's adapting, he doesn't spend so much time up front because he knows it's harder, so he drops a little more. He shows why he's so intelligent. He adapts his game to what the team needs in every game. I could see him playing in 2025, easily!"

ALSO READ | Luis Garcia Credits Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool's Premier League Win, Says 'Hungry and Young' Champions Not Going Down So Soon

Currently Barcelona are Real Madrid in the La Liga standings with just two games left for the end of the Spanish season.

Garcia said that Barcelona are a team in transition and it will not be long before they will be back contesting for trophies in Spain and Europe.

"When I signed for Barcelona in 2003, they were in transition and they stayed four-five years without a trophy. Two years later, they won everything. So it could be a moment of transition...if you look at the squad of Barcelona they are looking at a new generation with Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati...players who are adding so much quality," Garcia said.

"They are bringing youth to the team. So it could be a transition, but in this year if they win LaLiga or Champions League it won't be a transition. We can talk about that the day they stop winning trophies," Garcia added.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Will Finish His Career at Barcelona: Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu

Sevilla legend and La Liga ambassador Frederic Kanoute said Messi has moulded his game according to his age and is always one step ahead of everyone, which is why he is one of the best in the business.

"Messi for now is still here. We should not say he is too old or whatever. What he is doing week in and week out is amazing. He will have to adjust a little bit his game and he has already done so. He is thinking a step ahead of everybody. He is very decisive in all games we have played. We will still enjoy Messi for