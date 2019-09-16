Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lionel Messi's Son Scoring a Goal and Mimicking His Iconic Celebration Is Breaking The Internet | Watch

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo wished their son Mateo a happy birthday with some football video.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
Lionel Messi's Son Scoring a Goal and Mimicking His Iconic Celebration Is Breaking The Internet | Watch
Mateo Messi showed his football skills in a video posted by Lionel Messi's wife. (Photo Credit: @antonelaroccuzzo)
Loading...

Lionel Messi's son Mateo Messi seems like he's walking on his father's footsteps. The fans were treated to the little one's football skills as his video graced the social media.

Mateo seems to have picked up some of the scoring skills from his father and in a video posted the football star's wife, his four-year-old son is showing off his skills.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo filmed son Mateo Messi doing the best impression of his dad at the family home in Spain, which houses a mini football pitch. The youngster is seen taking a penalty kick into his his miniature goal as he made a darting run and produced a clinical finish.

Mateo has sure been watching his dad play as he celebrated just like Messi. He blew a flying kiss before pointing up to the gods just like his father, after his first goal. After that he went near the camera and kissed his finger before pointing it upwards again.

It is worth mentioning that Mateo is however, not a complete carbon copy of his father, as he is predominantly right-footed.

Mateo is not just celebrating his Messi-esque goal, but he was also celebrating his birthday.

"Happy Birthday My Love. Just wish you to be happy all your life and never stop being that cute character that makes our lives happy. 4 years old. WE LOVE YOU MATU," read the Instagram post by Antonela Roccuzzo.

Lionel Messi is yet to play for Barcelona this season after he injured his calf upon returning from the off season.

