Lionel Messi’s Wonder Goal for Barcelona Shortlisted for FIFA Puskás Award 2019 | Watch
Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero and 18-year-old Hungarian Daniel Zsori are the other two nominated for the award.
Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero and 18-year-old Hungarian Daniel Zsori made to the list for FIFA Puskás Award, the international soccer federation announced on Monday.
FIFA had released the names of the three finalists who were shortlisted from a list of 10 nominees after voting by fans on FIFA's website.
The 32-year-old Argentine star was nominated for his remarkable strike for Barcelona against Real Betis on March 17 that led to a hat-trick for the star.
Sharing their excitement on Messi’s nomination, LaLiga took to twitter to share a clip of that goal. They wrote, "An angle only he could find... 😱📐 This Leo Messi GOLAZO has been nominated for the 2019 Puskas Award. 🔥"
An angle only he could find... 😱📐This Leo Messi GOLAZO has been nominated for the 2019 Puskas Award. 🔥#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/eD0WkPNrXt— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) August 19, 2019
Another finalist for this year's FIFA Puskas is Colombia's Juan Fernando Quintero, who scored a free-kick from distance for River Plate against Racing Club in February.
Este misil 🚀 de Juanfer #Quintero pic.twitter.com/HtWy8dx1L1— Superliga Argentina (@superliga) August 13, 2019
The third nominee is Daniel Zsori’s goal in the Debrecen FC-Ferencvaros clash at the Hungarian first tier league in February.
The three finalists selected by the FIFA.com users will be put up for a vote among FIFA Legends, who will decide the award winner, reads FIFA’s website. The winners will be announced during a ceremony at San Siro stadium in Milan on September 23.
