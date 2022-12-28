Lionel Messi's World Cup Room in Qatar to be Turned Into a Museum

Argentine star Lionel Messi fulfilled his childhood dream of winning FIFA World Cup title when he led his country in Qatar to their first such title in 36 years. Now, the hotel room that Messi stayed in Qatar during the showpiece will be turned into a ‘small museum’ immortalising his memorable performance.

Messi scored seven times during Argentina’s campaign, twice in the summit clash against the then defending champions France and was declared player of the tournament - the second time he won the award at the quadrennial event.

The Argentine team opted to stay in the University of Qatar instead of a hotel. As per reports, their squad wanted to continue tradition of having beef barbeques and hence chose the university.

“The room in which Leo Messi was staying at the University of Qatar during the World Cup will become a small museum," Achraf Ben Ayad tweeted.

They had reportedly flown around 2,000 pounds of beef to Qatar and brought their own chef as well.

Argentina’s campaign began with a stunning 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia in the group stage, putting a big question-mark on their title hopes. The team though bounced back in style with victories over Mexico and Poland to advance to the knockout stage.

They beat Australia in the last-16 before beating Netherlands on penalties to set up a last-four showdown with Croatia. The Albiceleste outclassed Croatia 3-0 in the semis and then were involved in what is being claimed to be the greatest final in FIFA World Cup history.

Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the first half itself before Kylian Mbappe produced a sensational comeback to make it 2-2 and take the game into extra time.

Messi weaved his magic and again put his team into the lead before Mbappe completed his hat-trick to force a penalty shootout where Argentina prevailed.

