List of European Championship Winners from 1960 to 2020

On July 12, 2021 (India time), Italy were crowned the champions of 16th edition of the European Championship as they broke England hearts at the Wembley stadium in London by beating them on penalties. Here is a list of all the Euro winners over the years since the competition began in 1960:

2020: Italy

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties as the game ended at 1-1 after 120 minutes at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

2016: Portugal

Portugal registered a 1-0 win over France in extra time at the Stade de France in Paris, France.

2012: Spain

Spain beat Italy 4-0 to defend their title at the Olimpiyskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

2008: Spain

Spain won their second Euro title 44 years after their first with a 1-0 win over Germany at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, Austria.

2004: Greece

Greece won their one and only Euro title by defeating Portugal 1-0 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

2000: France

France won their second European championship with a 2-1 win over Italy by the golden goal rule (if a team scored in extra time, the game was immediately stopped and the scoring team won) at the De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands

1996: Germany

Germany won their first Euro title as a unified nation with a 2-1 golden goal win over Czech Republic at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

1992: Denmark

Denmark beat Germany 2-0 to win their one and only Euro title at the Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden.

1988: Netherlands

Netherlands won their only Euro title with a 2-0 win over Soviet Union at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany.

1984: France

France won their maiden Euro title defeating Spain 2-0 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

1980: West Germany

West Germany won their second title at the European Championship as they beat Belgium 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

1976: Czechoslovakia

Czechoslovakia won their sole Euro crown with a 5-3 win on penalties against West Germany following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade, Yugoslavia (now Serbia).

1972: West Germany

West Germany won their first Euro championship beating Soviet Union 3-0 at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

1968: Italy

Italy won the title with a 2-0 replay win over Yugoslavia at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. The first match had ended 1-1 in extra time.

1964: Spain

Spain won their Euro championship with a 2-1 win over Soviet Union at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

1960: Soviet Union

Soviet Union won their first-ever Euro title with a 2-1 win in extra time over Yugoslavia at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here