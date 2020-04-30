Listen to Your Heads, Peter Drury Urges Ahead of Key 'Project Restart' Meeting

At a time when ‘Project Restart’ has gathered pace in the United Kingdom and Premier League chiefs are set to huddle up on Friday to decide the future course of action, renowned sports commentator Peter Drury has urged the decision makers to be patient and listen to their 'heads'.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Drury said, "Every sporting nation does have this head against heart argument going. If our hearts were in-charge, that would be happening tomorrow, but we have to have some head involved."

Earlier this week, the British government accepted that the return of Premier League could be a potential boost to the national morale that could come with a resumption of sport after months of Britain being in a state of lockdown.

Premier League executives, as part of their meeting on Friday in London, are to discuss how the season could be safely resumed.

"We all have to be patient. If there comes a point where the value of the Premier League to the morale of the nation is considered sufficient to outweigh whatever would be minimal risk, then let's have it but if it costs a life, we have to understand it's not worth doing,” added Drury.

Meanwhile, 'Project Restart' will also be a point of discussion in the meeting of Departments for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Public Health on Friday.

"I feel great sympathy for all of the decision makers at government level and indeed at chief executive level in each sport. If you like life and death calls. Once we take away that the most important layer, then have to make some huge sporting decisions about a fair resolution to a campaign," he said.

While France’s Ligue 1 became the second major European league to be cancelled, with PSG declared champions, after the Dutch Eredivisie, Serie A sides are set to return to individual training in early May after the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the first steps in lifting the country's coronavirus lockdown.

UEFA has also requested all top European leagues be in a position to communicate their plans to finish the 2019-20 season by May 25. Their medical chief professor, Tim Meyer, believes that it is 'definitely possible' to plan for the 2019-20 season to restart. Just a day after FIFA’s medical chief, Michel D’Hooghe, hinted that September would be a realistic target.

The deadline was put forward as part of the governing body's guidelines on eligibility principles for 2020-21 UEFA club competitions.​