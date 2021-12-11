LIV vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Liverpool will be seeking a seventh win on the trot in all competitions when they welcome Steven Gerrard back home for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges edged AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League marked the Reds’ sixth victory in a row across all competitions four of which have come in the Premier League. They now remain one point clear of table-toppers Manchester City.

Aston Villa are in 10th place in the Premier League standings after a fine run. Steven Gerard’s men edged Leicester City to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

The Liverpool vs Aston Villa match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Premier League 2021-22, LIV vs AVL Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live-streamed on Jio TV as well.

LIV vs AVL Premier League 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, December 11 at Anfield, in London, England. The game will kick-off at 8:30 pm IST.

LIV vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Salah

Vice-Captain: Watkins

Goalkeeper: Martinez

Defenders: Luiz, Konsa, Van Dijk

Midfielders: Fabinho, Ramsey, Henderson, Thiago

Strikers: Salah, Mane, Watkins

LIV vs AVL Probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Nakamba, Luiz; Ramsey, Buendia; Watkins

