LIV vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Premier League 2021-22 between Liverpool vs Chelsea: The Premier League 2021-22 features a high-profile clash this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday. The two Premier League behemoths have not been tested in their first two games and the upcoming encounter will be a true test for both sides. However, the marquee contest will also be battle of sorts as Virgil van Dijk will up against Chelsea’s new signing Romelu Lukaku. The Dutch defender will be tasked with keeping the Belgian star striker at bay, making the contest a treat for fans.

Both sides are coming off comfortable wins from last weekend. The Reds saw off Burnley 2-0 in game week two, while the Blues eased to victory at Arsenal by the same scoreline.

Ahead of the mouthwatering clash, Chelsea have improved massively under new boss Thomas Tuchel. They will be a massive threat for the hosts this weekend. Meanwhile, Liverpool who struggled to cope with a spate of injuries throughout last term, have a single squad absentee ahead of this match. They have been bolstered by the return of several key players this year and will be determined to reclaim their league title this season.

Premier League 2021-22, LIV vs CHE Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecast on Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

LIV vs CHE International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 28 at Anfield, in Liverpool, Merseyside, England. The game will kick-off at 10:00 PM IST.

LIV vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho

Strikers: Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Romelu Lukaku

LIV vs CHE Probable XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Reece James; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

