LIV vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Liverpool vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool will square off against Chelsea for the Thursday fixture in the ongoing Premier League match. The LIV vs CHE clash will take place at the Anfield Stadium. The Premier League LIV vs CHE match will take place at 12.45am IST on July 23.

The host Liverpool are currently enjoying the league sitting at the first position in the Premier League points table. The team have scored 93 points off 36 matches, with 30 wins in their hand. In their last outing, Liverpool against Arsenal by 1-2.

The away team, on the other hand, are playing well at the third standing, with 63 points earned in 36 matches played so far. The team have won 19 matches in the entire league. Chelsea defeated Manchester United in their last clash by 3-1.

Premier League, Liverpool vs Chelsea, LIV vs CHE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Liverpool will have James Milner back in tonight's match, while Henderson and Joel Matip will stay sidelined. Chelsea will be playing without N'Golo Kante due to a hamstring injury and Billy Gilmour who is suffering a knee problem.

LIV vs CHE Premier League Dream11 Team, Liverpool vs Chelsea

Premier League LIV vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Chelsea Captain: Salah

Premier League LIV vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Chelsea Vice-Captain: Pulisic

Premier League LIV vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Chelsea Goalkeeper: Kepa

Premier League LIV vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Chelsea Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk

Premier League LIV vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Chelsea Midfielders: Keita, Fabinho, Mane, Jorginho, Pulisic

Premier League LIV vs CHE Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Chelsea Strikers: Salah, Giroud

Premier League LIV vs CHE, Liverpool probable line-up vs Chelsea: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Premier League LIV vs CHE, Chelsea probable Playing XI vs Liverpool: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic