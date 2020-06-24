LIV vs CRY Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Liverpool, who are just five points away from lifting the Premier League champions title, will roll out the carpet for Crystal Palace at Anfield stadium in the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture. Liverpool, in the first post-lockdown schedule, held Everton to a goalless draw. The Reds are 20 points clear to second-placed Manchester City. On the other hand, Crystal Palace faced Bournemouth in their last outing. Palace lost the game 0-2. Currently on Premier League 2019-20 standing, Palace sit on 9th with 42 points.

The kick off time for Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is 12:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2019-20 LIV vs CRY Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Jurgen Klopp-led Liverpool will see Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson feature in Thursday’s game. Midfielder James Milner and defender Joel Matip will be on the injury bench. Both players picked injuries in their last match.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will travel without Jeffrey Schlupp, Martin Kelly and James Tomkins.

Premier League 2019-20 LIV vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace captain: De Gea

Premier League 2019-20 LIV vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Vice captain: Kane

Premier League 2019-20 LIV vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Goalkeeper: Alisson

Premier League 2019-20 LIV vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Dann, Van Aanholt

Premier League 2019-20 LIV vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Midfielders: Kouyate, Fabinho, Henderson

Bundesliga LIV vs CRY Dream 11 Prediction, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Strikers: Salah, Zaha, Mane

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Crystal Palace: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Gomez; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha