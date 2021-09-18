LIV vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace: Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday, September 18, from 7:30 pm IST onwards. Jurgen Klopp’s side came back from behind to beat AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League opening round and before the clash in Europe, the Reds thrashed Leeds United 3-0. Liverpool are in fine form sharing 10 points with Chelsea and Manchester United on the Premier League table, ranked third because of goal differences.

Crystal Palace are also brimming with confidence after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in their last Premier League match.

LIV vs CRY Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

LIV vs CRY Live Streaming

The match between LIV vs CRY is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

LIV vs CRY Match Details

The match between LIV vs CRY will be played on Saturday, September 18, at Anfield. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST.

LIV vs CRY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Wilfried Zaha

LIV vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joachim Andersen, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Thiago Alacantara, Conor Gallagher, Fabinho

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Wilfried Zaha, Sadio Mane

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace probable XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alacantara, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting line-up: Vicente Guaita (GK), Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Luka Milivojevic, Will Hughes, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha

