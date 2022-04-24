LIV vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction: Liverpool vs Everton Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's EPL LIV vs EVE match, April 24, Anfield, London, 09:00 IST

LIV vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s EPL match between Liverpool vs Everton: Liverpool will look to close their gap with table-toppers Manchester City when they take on Everton on Sunday night in Premier League. The match will kick off at 9:00 pm. The Premier League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Everton fixture will be played at the Anfield stadium.

Liverpool, who are currently 2nd with 76 points, are coming into this game after defeating Manchester United by 4-0.

Everton, on the other hand, will use all their power to keep them afloat. A loss in their upcoming game will push them to the relegation zone. With 29 points, Everton are sitting in the 17th slot. Their last ouuting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Everton ; here is everything you need to know:

LIV vs EVE Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Liverpool vs Everton match.

LIV vs EVE Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Everton is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LIV vs EVE Match Details

The LIV vs EVE match will be played at the Anfield Stadium on Sunday, April 24, at 09:00 PM IST.

LIV vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mane

Vice-Captain: Salah

Suggested Playing XI for LIV vs EVE Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Pickford

Defenders:Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Mina, Robertson

Midfielders: Iwobi, Fabinho, Thiago

Forwards: Mane, Salah, Richarlison

Liverpool vs Everton Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Mane, Jota, Salah

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Delph, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

