LIV vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United: Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield on Friday, from 1:30 am IST onwards. The Reds have been dominant and relentless in their journey so far. Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to claim three points as the race for the Premier League title is heating up, with Manchester City and Chelsea around and hoping for a slip-up.

Liverpool have lost only one Premier League match so far and have won all six of their UEFA Champions League group matches, which only goes to show that they mean business.

Newcastle are having a tough time this season and sit in the relegation zone. They will have to put on a miraculous effort to hold Liverpool from firing away. A thrilling clash is scheduled and fans here can check the LIV vs NEW Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

LIV vs NEW Telecast

The Premier League match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

LIV vs NEW Live Streaming

The match between LIV vs NEW is available to be streamed Live on Hotstar + Disney App.

LIV vs NEW Match Details

The match between LIV vs NEW will be played on Friday, December 17, at Anfield. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

LIV vs NEW Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Virgil van Dijk

LIV vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alison Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jonjo Shelvey

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Saint-Maximin, Sadio Mane

Liverpool vs Newcastle United probable XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-Up: Alison Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-Up: Dubravka (GK), Lewis, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo, Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson

