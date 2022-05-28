LIV vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's Champions League final LIV vs RM, May 29, Stade de France, Paris, 12:30 am IST

LIV vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid: Real Madrid will be eyeing the 14th Champions League title when they will be taking on Liverpool in the final of the European competition on Sunday. The final match of the Champions League is slated to be played at the Stade de France, in Paris.

After securing the La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will be hoping to finish the season on a winning note. Liverpool, on the other hand, failed to clinch the English Premier League as they finished the season in the second spot and just one point behind Manchester City. But overall it has been a productive season for Jurgen Klopp’s men as Liverpool have already bagged two trophies.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Previously, in their last Champions League final clash, the galacticos had managed to claim a 3-1 win against Liverpool and win the prestigious European trophy.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid; here is everything you need to know:

LIV vs RM Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Liverpool vs Real Madrid match.

LIV vs RM Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

LIV vs RM Match Details

The LIV vs RM match will be played at the Stade de France, in Paris on Sunday, May 29, at 12:30 am IST.

LIV vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

Suggested Playing XI for LIV vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Daniel Carvajal

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Sadio Mane, Thiago

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Junior

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.