LIV vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction: Liverpool vs Tottenham Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EPL 2021-22 LIV vs TOT Match, May 8, Anfield, 12:15 am IST

After clinching a convincing 3-1 victory against Leicester City, Tottenham is set to take on Liverpool on Sunday in their next Premier League match. Spurs come into the fixture unbeaten in their last two league fixtures. Fifth-placed Tottenham have so far bagged 61 points after playing 34 matches in the English Premier League.

Second-placed Liverpool have been consistent throughout the season in both domestic and European tournaments. Liverpool’s dominance has also been visible in the Champions League as Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to face Real Madrid in the final. Liverpool need to win to keep up the pressure on Manchester City for the title.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool vs Tottenham, here is everything you need to know:

LIV vs TOT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Liverpool vs Tottenham match.

LIV vs TOT Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Tottenham is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LIV vs TOT Match Details

The LIV vs TOT match will be played at the Anfield on Sunday, May 8 at 12:15 am IST.

LIV vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

Suggested Playing XI for LIV vs TOT Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Davies

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Hojberg

Forwards: Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane

Liverpool (LIV) vs Tottenham (TOT) Starting XI:

Liverpool and Hove Albion Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Tottenham Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

