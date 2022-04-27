LIV vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction: Liverpool vs Villareal Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Champions League LIV vs VIL match, April 28, Anfield, Liverpool, 00:30 am

Spanish side Villareal will face Liverpool, perhaps the most powerful attacking team in Europe at the moment, in the first leg of the semi-final of the Champions League on Thursday, April 28. The match will take place at Liverpool’s home ground Anfield, one of the most revered stadiums in the world.

The Yellow Submarines are no pushovers though and managed to bring down the mighty Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. What makes the tie even more interesting is the fact that Liverpool had to concede a 3-3 draw against Benfica in the second leg of the quarter-final. The team from England went through to the semi-finals via 6-4 aggregate.

Ahead of the match between Liverpool and Villareal, here is everything you need to know:

LIV vs VIL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Liverpool vs Villareal match.

LIV vs VIL Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Villareal is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

LIV vs VIL Match Details

The LIV vs VIL match will be played at the Anfield, Liverpool on Thursday, April 28, at 12:30 AM IST.

LIV vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohamed Salah

Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

Suggested Playing XI for LIV vs VIL Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Sadio Mane, Daniel Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Thiago Alcantara

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool (LIV) and Villareal (VIL) Possible Starting XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil, van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Villareal Predicted Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan, Francis Coquelin, Daniel Parejo, Etienne Capoue, Giovani Lo Celso, Samuel Chukwueze, Arnaut Danjuma

