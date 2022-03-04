LIV vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United:

Liverpool will lock horns with West Ham United on Saturday in their next Premier League match at Anfield. The Reds are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and will look to further improve their record this weekend. They have advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating Norwich City and have won the Carabao Cup by defeating Chelsea in the final in the span of one week.

Meanwhile, West Ham United will look to further increase the pressure on fourth-placed Manchester United by winning this fixture. Last weekend, they registered an important win over Wolves in their domestic league. However, they were dumped out of FA Cup in the midweek game by Southampton and will be desperate to put up a brave performance against title-chasing Liverpool.

It must be noted that Liverpool are unbeaten on home soil this season and their last four matches versus WHU at Anfield.

Ahead of the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and West Ham United; here is all you need to know:

LIV vs WHU Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United.

LIV vs WHU Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and West Ham United is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

LIV vs WHU Match Details

The match between Liverpool and West Ham United will be played on Saturday, March 5, at Anfield. The game between Liverpool and West Ham United will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

LIV vs WHU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Salah

Vice-Captain: Mane

LIV vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Johnson, Dawson

Midfielders: Fabinho, Keita, Soucek

Strikers: Salah, Mane, Antonio

Liverpool vs West Ham United starting line-ups:

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz

West Ham United Predicted Starting XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

