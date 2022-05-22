LIV vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Premier League Match, May 22 8:30 PM IST

LIV vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is used to settling scores on the last day of the season, and he will be trying to do so once again as the Reds prepare to play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday in their bid to become English champions. All the Reds need to finish part three of their quadruple chase is a win in this game and a favour from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at Manchester City Stadium.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Liverpool’s unblemished home record this season further helps their claim, as they are yet to lose a game at Anfield. On the other hand, after an impressive start to their season, Bruno Lage’s men have lost the script as they have been beaten in eight of their last 13 games in England’s top flight.

Liverpool will come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday while their opponents were held for a 1-1 draw by bottom-placed Norwich City last time out.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers; here is all you need to know:

LIV vs WOL Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LIV vs WOL Live Streaming

The match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

LIV vs WOL Match Details

The match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played on Sunday, May 22, at Anfield. The game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers will start at 08:30 pm (IST).

LIV vs WOL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Jota

Vice-Captain: Henderson

LIV vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Coady, Toti

Midfielders: Henderson, Thiago, Neves, Moutinho

Strikers: Jota, Neto

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers starting line-ups

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Mane, Jota, Diaz

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted Starting XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Toti; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Neto

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.