Belgium vs Portugal Live Football Streaming: When And Where to Watch UEFA Euro 2020 Online, TV Telecast And How to Stream in India

Two high scoring teams – Belgium and Portugal – will lock horns with each other for the first time in a knockout game on Monday at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville in the UEFA European Championship 2020. Both Belgium and Portugal netted seven goals during the last stage of the league.

While the World Number one ranked team qualified for the round of 16 by topping their Group, Portugal finished at the third spot in Group F. Belgium won all three games by comfortably defeating Denmark, Finland and Russia. On the other hand, Portugal managed to win just one game despite five goals from their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo.

UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Portugal: Team News, Injury Update

Belgium’s Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne has been ruled out of the European Championship after suffering a double fracture to his eye socket during their 3-0 win over Russia. On the other hand, Belgium’s Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard completed no minutes for his team for the first time in two years against Russia on Sunday.

Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes is doubtful for their tonight’s fixture against Belgium. He will have to prove his fitness before the start of the match to be available for the selection. Mendes has not appeared in a single match for Portugal so far in the Euros due to a thigh injury that he is currently nursing.

Belgium vs Portugal starting line-ups:

Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Jason Denayer, Toby Alerweireld; Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Kevin de Bruyne, Thomas Meunier; Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco

Portugal Predicted Starting Line-up: Rui Patricio (GK); Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nelson Semedo; Renato Sanches, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes; Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

What time will UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Portugal match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 12:30 am IST at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Portugal match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Belgium vs Portugal match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Portugal fixture?

The match between Belgium and Portugal can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

