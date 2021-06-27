Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live Streaming Football: When And Where to Watch Euro 2020 NED vs CZR Online And on TV in India

In the third round of 16 tie in the ongoing UEFA European Championship, Netherlands will play host to the Czech Republic at the Puskás Stadium in Budapest on Sunday. The Dutch team were in terrific form during the Group stage of the league, winning all three games. They also finished the last stage as the top-scoring team.

On the other hand, the Czech Republic finished third in Group D after registering one win, one draw and one loss in the last stage.

UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Czech Republic: Team News, Injury Update

Netherlands’ Sevilla forward Luuk de Jong has been ruled out from the Euro 2020 after picking a knee injury during the Dutch team’s practice session. He made two brief appearances in the European Championship. Earlier, their Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek pulled out from the meg event due to a hip injury.

Meanwhile, their Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is nursing his knee injury and will cheer for his team from the stands in this game.

The Czech Republic will miss the services of Lukas Provod in this fixture. Provod also missed his national team’s previous match against England. Jan Bořil will also note feature in this game as he will be serving his suspension after picking two back-to-back yellow cards against Croatia and England. Ondřej Kúdela will also note feature in tonight’s game as he continues to serve his 10-match sanction.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic starting line-ups

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt; Georginio Wijnaldum; Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Czech Republic Predicted Starting Line-up: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celutska, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kadeřábek; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lucas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko; Patrik Schick

What time is UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Czech Republic match kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 09:30 pm IST at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Czech Republic match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Netherlands vs Czech Republic match in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Czech Republic fixture?

The match between Netherlands and Czech Republic can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

