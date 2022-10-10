Live Score ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2022-23 Latest Updates: ATKMB vs CFC Line-ups Out

Read more

Petar Sliskovic top-scored for the team, netting three, while skipper Anirudh Thapa was sensational, scoring two and assisting three, and holding together the midfield.

With a complete overhaul of their foreign contingent and a reinforced Indian contingent, the team will look to improve on their Durand Cup campaign and look to carry forward the momentum into the new season.

This year’s ISL also marks the return of the fans to the stadiums with the league returning to its traditional home and away format after two seasons inside a bio-secure bubble.

Brdaric’s men spent most of their pre-season in Kolkata, exploiting the conditions. Although this will help the team adapt quickly, the head coach is aware of the challenges clubs like ATK Mohun Bagan can pose at their home.

“Having pre-season here was an added advantage. Yes, the preparation was pretty long and it allowed us enough time. ATK (Mohun Bagan) is a huge club. To play the first game against them is something special,” the 47-year-old Brdaric said.

Besides Duker, team’s foreign line-up consists of defenders Vafa Hakhamaneshi and Fallou Diagne, midfielder Nasser El Khayati, and Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari upfront in the attack.

The team is all geared up and will look to go out all guns blazing to secure their first ISL win against last season’s semifinalists, ATK Mohun Bagan. The Mariners have won two of their four meetings with Chennaiyin with two games ending in draws.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will take place on October 10, Monday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will be played at Salt Lake Stadium.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

