Live Score Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL Latest Updates: Bengaluru Look to Extend Dominant Run Over Chennaiyin

Live ISL 2022-23 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. The two ISL heavyweights will look to continue their winning run this season as all eyes will be on Indian captain Sunil Chhetri. Both sides are coming into this game after winning their respective opening fixtures and will be aiming for full points to keep the Read More
The highly anticipated return of the ISL to Chennai has breathed new life into the city that has been deprived of top-quality football action for the better part of two and half years. Once the news of the return of the city’s team Chennaiyin FC to the fancied Marina Arena hit the headlines, there was a surge in the interest of the sport-loving populace in the southern city. (Read More)
Armour ready
TEAM NEWS! Simon Grayson rolls out an unchanged eleven to face Chennaiyin FC, with Faisal Ali named among the substitutes.
TEAM NEWS: Unchanged Starting XI. Ninthoi and Jockson are back on the bench. It's showtime!
Chennaiyin FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Rahim Ali, Petar Sliskovic
Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Petar Sliskovic, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Alan Costa, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri, Siva Narayanan
Welcome to our live blog of the Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League match from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
Interestingly, Chennaiyin FC have not won any match against Bengaluru FC and they will be desperate to end the winless streak on Friday.
After securing a win against ATK Mohun Bagan, which was their first against the club in the ISL, Chennaiyin FC became the third team to reach 50 wins in the league. They also became the third team to reach the 200-goals milestone.
Bengaluru FC are one win away from reaching the 50-wins milestone themselves. The Blues are unbeaten in their last six games against the Marina Machans. However, the visitors have won just one out of five games at the Marina Arena.
Last season, Bengaluru FC scored 32 goals in the league. Nineteen of the 32 goals were scored via set pieces.
On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Bengaluru FC (BFC) be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will take place on October 14, Friday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) be played?
The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) begin?
The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) ISL match?
Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Goa ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC (CFC) vs Bengaluru FC (BFC) ISL match?
Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:
