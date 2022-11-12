ISL 2022-2023, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Score and Latest Updates: CFC 2-1 MCFC

Read more

win for the Marina Machans will propel them up to third, level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan.

In their last match, Chennaiyin FC edged past East Bengal FC 1-0 and nabbed their first clean sheet of the season. However, the Marina Machans have conceded four goals in four games so far. Interestingly, three of those have come before the half-hour mark, signifying that the defence is quite vulnerable in the first half.

Mumbai City FC were held to a third draw of the season in the last match against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Islanders have scored ten goals in five games so far. Half of those goals have come in the first half. This fact is a tad concerning for their opponents given their record of conceding goals in the opening 30 minutes.

The two sides have faced each other 16 times. The Marina Machans have won six games while the Islanders have emerged victorious on seven occasions. Only three games have ended in a draw. Last season, Mumbai City FC nabbed two 1-0 wins over Chennaiyin FC to complete the double.

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on November 12, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

