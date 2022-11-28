FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Knockouts in Sight; BRA 0-0 SWI

Read more

Both teams come into the game with 3 points apiece after gameday one and will look to extend their winning streak.

This is the third world cup meeting between the sides with the two previous engagements having ended all level.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Salisu scored in the 24th minute and Mohammed Kudus netted in the 34th and 68th minute for Ghana as Cho Gue-sung netted in the 58th and 61st minute for South Korea in a World Cup Group H clash at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Key defender Kim Min-jae passed a late fitness test and was included in his South Korea’s line-up. The Napoli centre back had been doubtful due to a calf injury and coach Paulo Bento said he would check Kim’s status at the last minute before making the call on his availability.

Bento made three changes to his side and Ghana did the same as they reshuffled their defence and brought in Jordan Ayew upfront in a more attacking 4-3-3 line-up after fielding three central defenders against Portugal last week.

Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah start in a new full-back pairing and central defender Alexander Djiku was dropped.

Jean-Charles Castelletto handed the lead in the 29th minute as Vincent Aboubakar got one back in the 64th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised in 66th to Cameroon as Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic equalised and then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handed them lead in the added time of first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled it in the 53rd minute in their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will take place on November 28, Monday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will be played at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match South Korea vs Ghana begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between South Korea and Ghana will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

South Korea vs Ghana match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

South Korea vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

