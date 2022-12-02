LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil Latest Updates: SRB v SUI; CMR v BRA

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 00:33 IST
Doha
FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates SRB vs SUI and CMR vs BRA: Serbia and Switzerland face-off at the Stadium 97 and Cameroon and Brazil face-off at the Lusail Stadium in the last matches of Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Kim Young-gwon netted in the 27th minute and Hwang Hee-chan netted the second in the added time after 90 minutes after Ricardo Horta scored the opener in the fifth minute to help South Korea beat Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Here we go!
The final round of Group G fixtures are underway.
SRB 0-0 SUI; CMR 0-0 BRA
Brazil begin with a 4-4-2 formation and will be seen in their blue away kit.
Cameroon, in their traditional green drip line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Serbia start in a 3-4-1-2 formation draped in all red.
While Switzerland will be seen in white, and start off in a 4-1-2-3 setup.
Here are the starting XIs for #SRB & #SUI
Let’s get some score predictions! 👀#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022
The player that will shine in #CMR v #BRA is ___________#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022
FULL TIME! Uruguay defeat Ghana but it is South Korea and Portugal who go through to the knockouts from Group H!
Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal.
Ghana, who famously missed an extra-time spot kick in a quarter-final against Uruguay in South Africa 12 years ago, spurned the chance to take the lead in the 21st minute when Andre Ayew’s tame penalty was easily saved by Sergio Rochet.
Uruguay made them pay with their first goals of the tournament as De Arrascaeta headed the ball over the line from close-range after a shot from Luis Suarez in the 26th minute and doubled their lead with a superb volley after Suarez was again involved in the buildup six minutes later.
The win lifted Uruguay to third place on four points, the same as South Korea, who squeaked through with more goals scored in the tournament after netting a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Portugal. Ghana finished bottom of the group with three points.
FULL TIME! South Korea beats Portugal and it is all up to the Ghana-Uruguay game to decide the qualifiers from Group H.
As it stands South Korea and Portugal go through…
South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.
With the clock ticking down on South Korea’s time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations
After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.
The last-gasp win for South Korea looked set to earn them second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who were winning 2-0 against Ghana. Portugal finished top of the group.
90+1′ – GOAL! Hwang Hee-chan hands South Korea the lead against Portugal!
2ND HALF! Ghana and Uruguay get us back underway at the Al Janoub StadiumCity Stadium and as things tands, the latter will qualify for the round of 16.
2ND HALF! South Korea and Portugal get us back underway at the Education with the former needing a win to bok their place in the knockouts.
HALF TIME! Kim Young-gwon canceled out Ricardo Horta’s opener meaning South Korea and Portugal head into the break level as Giorgian de Arrascaeta netted a brace to help Uruguay lead Ghana at the end of the first 45.
Portugal grabbed the lead with a fifth minute goal from Ricardo Horta, who met a Diogo Dalot cross and hammered it home from close range. South Korea equalised off a corner with Kim pouncing on a bouncing ball in the goalmouth and hooking it into the net.
32′ – GOAL! Giorgian De Arrascaeta doubles the lead for Uruguay against Ghana!
27′ – GOAL! Kim Young-gwon equalises for South Korea against Portugal!
26′ – GOAL! Giorgian De Arrascaeta hands Uruguay the lead against Ghana!
21′ – Ayew misses the penalty after Sergio Rochet fouls Mohammed Kudus iside the box. VAR check revealed that it was not offisde.
Brings back terrible memories for the Ghanians!
🇬🇭💔
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022
13′ – Uruguay’s Luis Suarez being hounded on and off the ball by Ghana players…
5′ – GOAL! Ricardo Horta hands Portugal the lead against South Korea!
From Group H, Portugal have already punched their ticket for the round of 16 while Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana are still in contention for the other spot…
KICK OFF!
Ghana and Uruguay get us underway at the Al Janoub Stadium
South Korea and Portugal get us underway at the Education City Stadium
Here are the starting line-ups for GHA and URU –
Ghana (4-2-3-1)
Lawrence Ati Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey; Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew (capt), Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams
Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)
Uruguay (4-3-3)
Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez (capt), Darwin Nunez
Coach: Diego Alonso (URU)
With the win Sout Korea joined Potugal in the round of 16 from Group H as Uruguay’s win over Ghana meant they finished in third and missed out.
What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will take place on December 3, Saturday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Serbia vs Switzerland be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played at the Stadium 974.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Serbia vs Switzerland begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will begin at 12:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.
On what date will the match between Cameroon and Brazil be played?
The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played on December 3, Saturday.
Where will the match between Cameroon and Brazil be played?
The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
What time will the match between Cameroon and Brazil begin?
The match between Cameroon and Brazil will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 3.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Cameroon and Brazil?
The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Cameroon and Brazil?
The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
