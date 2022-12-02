CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil Latest Updates: SRB v SUI; CMR v BRA

LIVE Updates FIFA World Cup 2022 CMR v BRA and SUI v SRB: Here you can find all the scores and updates of Cameroon vs Brazil and Serbia vs Switzerland football matches

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 00:33 IST

Doha

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil

FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates SRB vs SUI and CMR vs BRA: Serbia and Switzerland face-off at the Stadium 97 and Cameroon and Brazil face-off at the Lusail Stadium in the last matches of Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kim Young-gwon netted in the 27th minute and Hwang Hee-chan netted the second in the added time after 90 minutes after Ricardo Horta scored the opener in the fifth minute to help South Korea beat Read More

Key Events
Dec 03, 2022 00:33 IST

Live Post of LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland and Cameroon vs Brazil Latest Updates: KICKOFF! SRB 0-0 SUI; CMR 0-0 BRA

Here we go!

The final round of Group G fixtures are underway.

SRB 0-0 SUI; CMR 0-0 BRA

Dec 03, 2022 00:32 IST

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Cameroon vs Brazil Latest Updates: Starting Lineups; CMR v BRA

Brazil begin with a 4-4-2 formation and will be seen in their blue away kit.

Cameroon, in their traditional green drip line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Dec 03, 2022 00:29 IST

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Starting Lineups; SRB v SUI

Serbia start in a 3-4-1-2 formation draped in all red.

While Switzerland will be seen in white, and start off in a 4-1-2-3 setup.

Dec 03, 2022 00:11 IST

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Serbia vs Switzerland Latest Updates: Starting Lineups; SRB v SUI

Dec 03, 2022 00:03 IST

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022 Cameroon vs Brazil Latest Updates: Starting Lineups; CMR v BRA

Dec 02, 2022 22:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: FULL TIME; GHA 0-2 URU

FULL TIME! Uruguay defeat Ghana but it is South Korea and Portugal who go through to the knockouts from Group H!

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea pipped them to the Group H runners-up spot with victory over Portugal.

Ghana, who famously missed an extra-time spot kick in a quarter-final against Uruguay in South Africa 12 years ago, spurned the chance to take the lead in the 21st minute when Andre Ayew’s tame penalty was easily saved by Sergio Rochet.

Uruguay made them pay with their first goals of the tournament as De Arrascaeta headed the ball over the line from close-range after a shot from Luis Suarez in the 26th minute and doubled their lead with a superb volley after Suarez was again involved in the buildup six minutes later.

The win lifted Uruguay to third place on four points, the same as South Korea, who squeaked through with more goals scored in the tournament after netting a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Portugal. Ghana finished bottom of the group with three points.

Dec 02, 2022 22:26 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal: FULL TIME; KOR 2-1 POR

FULL TIME! South Korea beats Portugal and it is all up to the Ghana-Uruguay game to decide the qualifiers from Group H.

As it stands South Korea and Portugal go through…

South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.

With the clock ticking down on South Korea’s time in the tournament, striker Son Heung-min ran free after a Portugal corner in added time and slipped a pass to Hwang Hee-chan who fired past Diogo Costa to spark wild celebrations

After an early opener for Portugal by Ricardo Horta, Kim Young-gwon gave the Koreans hope in the 27th minute when a corner struck Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on the back and fell kindly for the defender to sweep the ball home.

The last-gasp win for South Korea looked set to earn them second place in Group H ahead of Uruguay, who were winning 2-0 against Ghana. Portugal finished top of the group.

Dec 02, 2022 22:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal: Hee-chan Scores; KOR 2-1 POR

90+1′ – GOAL! Hwang Hee-chan hands South Korea the lead against Portugal!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal: Hee-chan Scores; KOR 2-1 POR
South Korea’s team players celebrate after scoring their side’s second goal (AP)
Dec 02, 2022 21:41 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: 2ND HALF; GHA 0-2 URU

2ND HALF! Ghana and Uruguay get us back underway at the Al Janoub StadiumCity Stadium and as things tands, the latter will qualify for the round of 16.

Dec 02, 2022 21:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal: 2ND HALF; KOR 1-1 POR

2ND HALF! South Korea and Portugal get us back underway at the Education with the former needing a win to bok their place in the knockouts.

Dec 02, 2022 21:24 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal and Ghana vs Uruguay: HALF TIME

HALF TIME! Kim Young-gwon canceled out Ricardo Horta’s opener meaning South Korea and Portugal head into the break level as Giorgian de Arrascaeta netted a brace to help Uruguay lead Ghana at the end of the first 45.

Portugal grabbed the lead with a fifth minute goal from Ricardo Horta, who met a Diogo Dalot cross and hammered it home from close range. South Korea equalised off a corner with Kim pouncing on a bouncing ball in the goalmouth and hooking it into the net.

Dec 02, 2022 21:03 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: De Arrascaeta Scores; GHA 0-2 URU

32′ – GOAL! Giorgian De Arrascaeta doubles the lead for Uruguay against Ghana!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: De Arrascaeta Scores; GHA 0-2 URU
Uruguay’s Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores his second goal (AP)
Dec 02, 2022 20:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal: Young-gwon Scores; KOR 1-1 POR

27′ – GOAL! Kim Young-gwon equalises for South Korea against Portugal!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal: Young-gwon Scores; KOR 1-1 POR
South Korea’s Kim Young-gwon celebrates after scoring (AP)
Dec 02, 2022 20:58 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: De Arrascaeta Scores; GHA 0-1 URU

26′ – GOAL! Giorgian De Arrascaeta hands Uruguay the lead against Ghana!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: De Arrascaeta Scores; GHA 0-1 URU
Uruguay’s Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores the opening goal (AP)
Dec 02, 2022 20:55 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: Penalty Miss ; GHA 0-0 URU

21′ – Ayew misses the penalty after Sergio Rochet fouls Mohammed Kudus iside the box. VAR check revealed that it was not offisde.

Brings back terrible memories for the Ghanians!

Dec 02, 2022 20:44 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: Suarez the Target; GHA 0-0 URU

13′ – Uruguay’s Luis Suarez being hounded on and off the ball by Ghana players…

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: Suarez the Target; GHA 0-0 URU
Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu challenges Uruguay’s Luis Suarez (AP)
Dec 02, 2022 20:37 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal: Horta Scores; KOR 0-1 POR

5′ – GOAL! Ricardo Horta hands Portugal the lead against South Korea!

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal: Horta Scores; KOR 0-1 POR
Portugal’s Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring the opening goal (AP)
Dec 02, 2022 20:32 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal and Ghana vs Uruguay: Qualification Scenarios

From Group H, Portugal have already punched their ticket for the round of 16 while Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana are still in contention for the other spot…

Dec 02, 2022 20:30 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score South Korea vs Portugal and Ghana vs Uruguay: KICK OFF

KICK OFF!

Ghana and Uruguay get us underway at the Al Janoub Stadium

South Korea and Portugal get us underway at the Education City Stadium

Dec 02, 2022 19:58 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Ghana vs Uruguay: Starting XIs

Here are the starting line-ups for GHA and URU –

Ghana (4-2-3-1)

Lawrence Ati Zigi; Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman; Salis Abdul Samed, Thomas Partey; Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew (capt), Jordan Ayew; Inaki Williams

Coach: Otto Addo (GHA)

Uruguay (4-3-3)

Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez (capt), Darwin Nunez

Coach: Diego Alonso (URU)

Portugal 2-1 at the Education City Stadium, while Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored in the 26th and 32nd minute to help Uruguay get a 2-0 win over Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium in their last Group H clashes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With the win Sout Korea joined Potugal in the round of 16 from Group H as Uruguay’s win over Ghana meant they finished in third and missed out.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Serbia vs Switzerland:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will take place on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Serbia vs Switzerland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will be played at the Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Serbia vs Switzerland begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Serbia and Switzerland will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Cameroon vs Brazil:

On what date will the match between Cameroon and Brazil be played?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played on December 3, Saturday.

Where will the match between Cameroon and Brazil be played?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Cameroon and Brazil begin?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Cameroon and Brazil?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Cameroon and Brazil?

The match between Cameroon and Brazil will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

