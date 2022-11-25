FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights, England vs USA Updates: United States v Three Lions Ends Goalless; ENG 0-0 USA

Read more

England manager Gareth Southgate kept the side that beat Iran 6-2 on Monday and retained Harry Maguire – who was substituted after feeling ill in that match – at the centre of defence.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made one change from the side which drew 1-1 with Wales in the Americans’ opening match, giving a start to striker Haji Wright in place of Josh Sargent who led the attack on Monday.

Wright, who plays for Turkish side Antalyaspor and has four caps for the United States, came on as substitute in the Wales game.

Cody Gakpo scored in the sixth minute to hand The Netherlands the lead but Enner Valencia equalised in thr 49th for Ecuador in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Qatar have been eliminated from the World Cup on matchday two itself and less than a week into the tournament it’s been preparing to play in for 12 years. Qatar are now the the worst-performing host team in the 92-year history of the World Cup.

Senegal, on the other hand, got its campaign back on track after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands in the first match.

Against Qatar, Senegal striker Boulaye Dia drilled in the first goal after defender Boualem Khoukhi tried to make a clearance under no pressure, didn’t connect properly and landed on his backside. The ball dribbled away from Khoukhi. And Dia, grateful for the gift, lashed it in.

Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with a header from a corner while two Qatar defenders failed to stop him. Qatar did at least score a goal through substitute Mohammed Muntari. He headed in to finally beat Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea goalkeeper had pulled off two world-class saves to deny Qatar, which rallied in the second half.

But Qatar’s hopes of a fightback to boost its qualification chances lasted six minutes before Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng reestablished the two-goal advantage.

Iran scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales on Friday that breathed new life into their World Cup campaign and left the Welsh flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England.

After Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 87th minute, Iran produced a remarkable finale, with Roozbeh Cheshmi driving home to give them the lead before Ramin Rezaeian added another in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be played on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA?

The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

