FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights, England vs USA Updates: United States v Three Lions Ends Goalless; ENG 0-0 USA

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 07:42 IST
Al Khor
FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights England vs USA: England and the United States ended goalless at the Al Bayt Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.
Harry Kane leads the Three Lions in their second match at the World Cup in Qatar against the United States after he recovered from a minor ankle injury earlier this week in an unchanged lineup for England. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
FULL TIME! It ends as it started as England and the United States play out goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium!
USA must beat Iran in their final Group B match to advance. England will go through if they avoid defeat by neighbours Wales.
It finishes all square between England and USA. One point apiece to keep things close in Group D.@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022
90′ – Four minutes of time added on. England and USA have not been able to find the back of the net so far and will hope to get all three points rather than just one.
84′ – Gareth Southgate has brought on fresher legs and will be hoping that their pace running in behind can clinch it for England. USA have matched the Three Lions in that regard to manage the game better.
68′ – This has been the game so far…
62′ – USA are on the charge yet again and Christian Pulisic looks at the United States fans and asks them to make some noise. They oblige. England slip into sideway passes again.
52′ – Even though it has been endto end since the restart, it has rarely threatened to produce the first goal of the match. England and USA are tredding cautiously at the moment.
2nd HALF! England and the United States get us back underway at the Al Bayt Stadium!
HALF TIME! Plenty of chances but no goals yet as England and the United States go into the break level.
Scoreless at the break. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022
40′ – It hs so far been USA’s attack against England’s defence.
33′ – Weston McKennie flies down the right and Yunus Musah finds Christian Pulisic, after it is sent to him. Pulisic drops a shoulder to make time and space and his shot it aimed at the top-left corner. Jordan Pickford did not have a chance as the effort smashes off the bar and out for a goal kick
29′ – Yunus Musah regiestes the first attempt on goal. Christian Pulisic’s run finds Antonee Robinson, who in turn crosedit for Musha. He takes a shot and it is deflected but goes straight to Jordan Pickford.
22′ – USA are not messing about and have attacked the English goal with lightening fast counters. England have ended up passing the ball amongst themselves and that too in the back.
10′ – Walker Zimmerman with an important block as Kieran Trippier and Jude Bellingham combine to set up Harry Kane. The shot was headed towards goal and USA sigh relief.
7′ – England have started postively, so well have USA. The defences are squaring up their challneges for the night but it is expected to a tight encounter for the mid-fielders
KICK OFF! England and the United States getus underway at the Al Bayt Stadium!
Which will it be – Football or Soccer?
Here is how England Line-up – Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Haji Wright, Christian Pulisic
USA formation: (4-3-3)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter (USA)
Let's get it. 🇺🇸
Full Lineup Notes » https://t.co/qSHZK24Kol#USMNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/e6ny2Ve6Tq
— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 25, 2022
Here is how England Line-up – Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane
ENG formation: (4-2-3-1)
Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)
An unchanged #ThreeLions side to face USA! 👊 pic.twitter.com/PpW7qzX3zJ
— England (@England) November 25, 2022
England boss Gareth Southgate named an unchanged team as Harry Kane was fit to start Friday’s World Cup Group B clash with the United States in Doha.
Kane suffered an injury to his right ankle in the second half of England’s 6-2 win against Iran in their group opener on Monday.
The Tottenham striker, who has a long history of ankle problems, was sent for a scan on Wednesday, sparking fears he might be set for a spell on the sidelines.
But England captain Kane was able to return to training and took his place in the team after Southgate admitted it would be bold decision to leave out his talisman.
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was also fit to start for England after coming off against Iran with an illness.
United States coach Gregg Berhalter made a surprise change as Haji Wright started up front in place of Josh Sargent at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Antalyaspor striker Wright had made just three previous appearances for the USA after making his debut earlier this year.
FULL TIME! Enner Valencia cancelled out Cody Gakpo’s opener as The Netherlands and Ecuador played out a 1-1 draw.
Hosts Qatar are knocked out in the group stage!
Each team takes a point!@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022
90′ – Enner Valencia had been nursing a knee injury he suffered in the opening clash of the World Cup and is being stretched off.
6 minutes added on for stappages.
England manager Gareth Southgate kept the side that beat Iran 6-2 on Monday and retained Harry Maguire – who was substituted after feeling ill in that match – at the centre of defence.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made one change from the side which drew 1-1 with Wales in the Americans’ opening match, giving a start to striker Haji Wright in place of Josh Sargent who led the attack on Monday.
Wright, who plays for Turkish side Antalyaspor and has four caps for the United States, came on as substitute in the Wales game.
Cody Gakpo scored in the sixth minute to hand The Netherlands the lead but Enner Valencia equalised in thr 49th for Ecuador in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.
Qatar have been eliminated from the World Cup on matchday two itself and less than a week into the tournament it’s been preparing to play in for 12 years. Qatar are now the the worst-performing host team in the 92-year history of the World Cup.
Senegal, on the other hand, got its campaign back on track after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands in the first match.
Against Qatar, Senegal striker Boulaye Dia drilled in the first goal after defender Boualem Khoukhi tried to make a clearance under no pressure, didn’t connect properly and landed on his backside. The ball dribbled away from Khoukhi. And Dia, grateful for the gift, lashed it in.
Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with a header from a corner while two Qatar defenders failed to stop him. Qatar did at least score a goal through substitute Mohammed Muntari. He headed in to finally beat Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea goalkeeper had pulled off two world-class saves to deny Qatar, which rallied in the second half.
But Qatar’s hopes of a fightback to boost its qualification chances lasted six minutes before Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng reestablished the two-goal advantage.
Iran scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales on Friday that breathed new life into their World Cup campaign and left the Welsh flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England.
After Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 87th minute, Iran produced a remarkable finale, with Roozbeh Cheshmi driving home to give them the lead before Ramin Rezaeian added another in the 11th minute of stoppage time.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot
On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA be played?
The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be played on November 26, Saturday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA be played?
The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA begin?
The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 26.
Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA?
The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA?
The FIFA World Cup match between England and USA will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
