FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Portugal Eye Qualification; POR 0-0 URU

In the previous match of the day, favourites Brazil booked their place in the round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with their 1-0 win over Switzerland.

Casemiro’s 83rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the teams after Vinicius Junior’s goal was disallowed citing offside in the build-up.

Switzerland fought hard but were edged to the result by Tite’s men.

The Swiss still have the chance to qualify for the knockouts with a win in their upcoming fixture against Serbia.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Salisu scored in the 24th minute and Mohammed Kudus netted in the 34th and 68th minute for Ghana as Cho Gue-sung netted in the 58th and 61st minute for South Korea in a World Cup Group H clash at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Key defender Kim Min-jae passed a late fitness test and was included in his South Korea’s line-up. The Napoli centre back had been doubtful due to a calf injury and coach Paulo Bento said he would check Kim’s status at the last minute before making the call on his availability.

Bento made three changes to his side and Ghana did the same as they reshuffled their defence and brought in Jordan Ayew upfront in a more attacking 4-3-3 line-up after fielding three central defenders against Portugal last week.

Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah start in a new full-back pairing and central defender Alexander Djiku was dropped.

Jean-Charles Castelletto handed the lead in the 29th minute as Vincent Aboubakar got one back in the 64th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised in 66th to Cameroon as Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic equalised and then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handed them lead in the added time of first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled it in the 53rd minute in their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium.

On what date will the match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Portugal and Uruguay begin?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

