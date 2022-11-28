CHANGE LANGUAGE
  FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Portugal Eye Qualification; POR 0-0 URU

Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Portugal Eye Qualification; POR 0-0 URU

Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: POR v URU, Portugal vs Uruguay Starting XI, Portugal vs Uruguay Highlights, FIFA WC LIVE at news18.com

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 00:31 IST

Doha, Qatar

por-uru

Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal vs Uruguay: Portugal take on Uruguay in a mouth-watering Group H fixture at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will seek to seal progress to the knockout phase of the tournament with their second win in two games, while Uruguay will look for their first win after sharing the spoils in their opening game against South Korea. Read More

Key Events
Nov 29, 2022 00:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Landmark for Pepe

Veteran Portugal defender Pepe becomes the second oldest outfield player in the history of the tournament.

Only Roger Milla of Cameroon is ahead of the veteran stopper back on the list.

READ MORE| Portugal’s Pepe Becomes Second Oldest World Cup Outfield Player

Nov 29, 2022 00:14 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Portugal vs Uruguay Latest Updates: Starting lineups

Nov 28, 2022 23:26 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: FULLTIME; Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0

Favourites Brazil booked their place in the round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with their 1-0 win over Switzerland.

Casemiro’s 83rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the teams after Vinicius Junior’s goal was disallowed citing offside in the build-up.

Switzerland fought hard but were edged to the result by Tite’s men.

The Swiss still have the chance to qualify for the knockouts with a win in their upcoming fixture against Serbia.

 

 

Nov 28, 2022 23:19 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 90' Six added minutes; BRA 1-0 SUI

he fourth official signals for six minutes to be added on at the end of the regulation 90.

Nov 28, 2022 23:17 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 85' Changes for Brazil and Switzerland; BRA 1-0 SUI

Fabian Frei replaces Silvan Widmer for the Swiss while Alex Telles comes on in place of Alex Sandro for Brazil.

Nov 28, 2022 23:13 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 83' GOAL! Casemiro Strikes; BRA 1-0 SUI

Good link-up play resulting in Rodrygo finding Casemiro inside the box.

The Manchester United midfielder wastes no time as he pulls the trigger with a first-time hi that finds the back of the net.

BRA 1-0 SUI

 

Nov 28, 2022 23:01 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 76' Brazil substitutions; BRA 0-0 SUI

Tite decides to replace Raphina and Richarlison with Antony and Gabriel Jesus with just over 15 minutes of regulation time remaining.

Nov 28, 2022 22:56 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 66' Brazil Goal Disallowed; BRA 0-0 SUI

Vinicius thought he had put his team ahead with a well-taken finish from a one-on-one scenario.

But the strike is ruled out citing Richarlison’s offisde in the build-up to the goal.

BRA 0-0 SUI

Nov 28, 2022 22:47 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 58' Changes all around; BRA 0-0 SUI

Bruno Guimaraes replaces Fred for the Selecao. While Switzerland opt for a double change, bringing on Edmilson Fernandes and Renato Steffen in place of Ruben Vargas and Fabian Rieder.

Nov 28, 2022 22:45 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 55' Brazil come close ; BRA 0-0 SUI

Vinicius junior plays a delightful cross in with the outer part of his right boot.

Richarlison comes in sliding, but once again he arrives a tad bit late as the attack comes to nothing.

Nov 28, 2022 22:41 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 52' Fred sees yellow ; BRA 0-0 SUI

Barely a minute after the game’s first booking, Fred has name taken as the referee notes down the name of the Manchester United player in his book.

Nov 28, 2022 22:39 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 50' Yellow for Rieder; BRA 0-0 SUI

Fabian Rieder sees yellow for his challenge on Rodrygo.

The first booking of the game.

Nov 28, 2022 22:34 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: SECONDHALF!; BRA 0-0 SUI

The second period of this exciting fixture is underway.

Will either team be able to find the back of the net?

One change for Brazil at halftime. Rodrygo replaces Lucas Paqueta for Tite’s men.

 

Nov 28, 2022 22:18 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: HALFTIME!; BRA 0-0 SUI

A rather measured contest here as both teams have failed to register a goal in the first period of the game.

As the referee blows his whistle, the game is level at 0-0 at the end of 45 minutes.

BRA 0-0 SUI

 

Nov 28, 2022 22:16 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 44' Corner for Brazil; BRA 0-0 SUI

Raphina’s set piece from the right is smashed in with some power on it, but Sommer punches the ball away.

Nov 28, 2022 22:13 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 42' Akanji with a firm tackle; BRA 0-0 SUI

Richarlison looks to run free on the left after being played through from beyond the halfway line.

But, Swiss defender Manuel Akanji spots the move and nips it in the bud as he comes in sliding on Richarlison to thwart the attack.

Nov 28, 2022 22:09 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 38' Brazil on the attack; BRA 0-0 SUI

Raphina works the ball well down the left as he steps past a couple of defenders before clipping the ball into the danger area, but Sommer rises highest to grab on to the ball and quell the danger.

Nov 28, 2022 22:03 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 31' Raphina lets one fly; BRA 0-0 SUI

Raphina cuts in from the right as he spots an opening for a shot.

He pulls the trigger from outside the ball and he hits it with conviction. But, the Barca man’s shot is hit straight at the Swiss custodian Yann Sommer.

Half an hour gone, and it si still Brazil nil, Switzerland nil.

Nov 28, 2022 21:59 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 26' Chance for Vinicius; BRA 0-0 SUI

Rphina swings in a delightful cross into the box from the right spotting Vinicius’ run.

The Real Madrid starlet is able to get on the end of it but fluffs the finish as he fails to get solid contact on it, and the ball is tipped over for a corner.

Nov 28, 2022 21:57 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Brazil vs Switzerland Latest Updates: 24' Brazil chance; BRA 0-0 SUI

Brazil have tried to press up front and put the Swiss under pressure, but the Rossocrociati have held their shape well.

Read more

In the previous match of the day, favourites Brazil booked their place in the round of 16 phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with their 1-0 win over Switzerland.

Casemiro’s 83rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the teams after Vinicius Junior’s goal was disallowed citing offside in the build-up.

Switzerland fought hard but were edged to the result by Tite’s men.

The Swiss still have the chance to qualify for the knockouts with a win in their upcoming fixture against Serbia.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Salisu scored in the 24th minute and Mohammed Kudus netted in the 34th and 68th minute for Ghana as Cho Gue-sung netted in the 58th and 61st minute for South Korea in a World Cup Group H clash at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

Key defender Kim Min-jae passed a late fitness test and was included in his South Korea’s line-up. The Napoli centre back had been doubtful due to a calf injury and coach Paulo Bento said he would check Kim’s status at the last minute before making the call on his availability.

Bento made three changes to his side and Ghana did the same as they reshuffled their defence and brought in Jordan Ayew upfront in a more attacking 4-3-3 line-up after fielding three central defenders against Portugal last week.

Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah start in a new full-back pairing and central defender Alexander Djiku was dropped.

Jean-Charles Castelletto handed the lead in the 29th minute as Vincent Aboubakar got one back in the 64th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised in 66th to Cameroon as Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic equalised and then Sergej Milinkovic-Savic handed them lead in the added time of first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled it in the 53rd minute in their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium.

On what date will the match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Portugal and Uruguay be played?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Portugal and Uruguay begin?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will begin at 12:30 am IST, on November 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Portugal and Uruguay?

The match between Portugal and Uruguay will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

The World Cup 2022 match between Portugal and Uruguya will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

