Live Score India vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kick-Off as Both Teams Eye Early Goal

Read more

of Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan and Roshan Singh hoping to improving their finishing abilities.

All of them got ample opportunities but failed to make an impact as far as scoring was concerned and it was once again left to the veteran to settle the nerves with his brace that took his international tally to 82 goals, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (86).

“I’m tired of answering this question,” Stimac said when asked about life after Chhetri.

“When he’s (Sunil) with us, I don’t care if others are not scoring. If he’s not here, then others will start scoring. Why look for someone else when he’s scoring two goals every day?” he asked.

From Afghan’s point of view it will be a do-or-die match and the physically stronger team would look to make it count against the Indian backline of Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali and Akash Mishra, who impressed the most in their outing against Cambodia.

In such a scenario, the onus would be on the attacking line-up to “kill the contest” by scoring early goals, something that buried Afghanistan against Hong Kong.

The fitness of Roshan has been a concern after their outing against Cambodia and Stimac said they would assess his niggle on the sidelines of their training.

“Of course this match will be much more difficult. There’s a lot of quality movements against Hong Kong. They kept changing positions and made many crosses into the box.

“We have to be clever and very good at attacking. We have to win more aerial duels. We have to concentrate well, remain composed. I’ve full confidence of a win,” Stimac added.

India, who enjoy a 6-1 record on head-to-head from 10 meetings against the ‘Lions of Khorasan’, however, have not won against them since January 3, 2016 in the SAFF Championships.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.