ISL 2022-2023: Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Scores and Updates-  Mariners Visit Tuskers Looking For First Win

Kerala Blasters registered a thumping win over East Bengal as they marched to a 3-1 win over the red and gold brigade.

Kerala romped to a win as Adrian Luna’s strike opened their scoring account for the season and an Ivan Kalyuzhnyi double rendered an 88th-minute goal by East Bengal player Alex futile.

Kerala will look to carry the momentum and secure their first-ever victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL. The Mariners are the only team against whom the Tuskers have failed to notch a win in four attempts.

On the contrary, ATK went down 2-1 to Chennaiyin despite opening the scoring with a Manvir Singh strike at 27 minutes. But, the southern team turned it around in the second period with goals from Kwame Karikari and Rahim Ali to earn their first win of the campaign.

Liston Colaco was the name missing from the starting eleven in their last game. The attacker came on as a substitute in the second half, but the Mariners were starting to lose their grip on the game, and eventually ended up allowing CFC to score a late winner.

No tweak to the formation is expected but head coach Juan Ferrando will definitely think about including Colaco in the starting eleven.

The backline is expected to be the same with Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill and Pritam Kotal in front of Vishal Kaith.

Kerala Blasters have the home advantage on the day as they welcome the team from Kolkata to battle it out in their backyard with the backing of their boisterous fans.

Ivan Vukomanovic will trust his side to notch up their second win on the trot to maintain their winning record for the campaign but he will be aware of the dangers of going up against Juan Ferrando’s side in search of their first points of the season.

The game will be played in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting Line-up:

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Bijoy Varghese, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Apostolos Giannou

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri

