ISL 2022-2023, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Live Score and Latest Updates: KBFC 0-0 FCG

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 19:31 IST
Kochi [Cochin], India
ISL 2022-2023: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC face FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.
Kerala Blasters have won just two out of five games so far this season. A substitute has come off the bench and bagged a brace in both victories. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi netted two in the win against East Bengal on opening day, while Sahal Abdul Samad scored a couple Read More
Kick Off! Kerala Blasters and FC Goa get us underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi!
Over the years, not only have the two sides battled ferociously on the field, but in doing so, they have also ignited a special kind of rivalry between the two massive set of supporters. Not a single fixture between the two has ever ended in a goalless draw!
The Gaurs have won 6 of the last 10 meetings while drawing the other 4 🟠 (2/2)#KBFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball #FCGoa pic.twitter.com/zqiFurY0TY
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 13, 2022
FCG have historically dominated their opposition having won 9 of the 16 games they have played against each other. KBFC have won just 3 of those games with their last win coming towards the end of 2016 and will be hoping to turn their fortune around in this encounter. Out of the four draws that these two teams have played out, two have come in the ISL 2021-22 with the last game they played each other yielding 8 goals and the pulsating contest ending 4-4.
Here is how FC Goa line-up – Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes (C), Ayush Dev Chhetri, Iker Guarrotxena, Eduardo Bedia Pelaez, Noah Wail Sadaoui and Alvaro Vazquez.
Here's our line-up to face Kerala Blasters tonight, powered by @ParimatchN 💚#ForcaGoa #UzzoOnceAgain #KBFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/13NtLdlGlB
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 13, 2022
Here is how Kerala Blasters FC line-up – Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Nishu Kumar, Marko Leskovic, Adrian Luna (C), Jeakson Singh, Sahal Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul Kannoly Praveen and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi
Here's how we'll lineup against @FCGoaOfficial today ⤵️#KBFCFCG #ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/596Ohap9uq
— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) November 13, 2022
Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa face-off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with both teams coming into this game on the back of convincing wins in their previous games.
FC Goa have lost one game out of four so far. The Gaurs have the best defensive record at this point, having conceded only two goals. Three points against the Blasters will see them hop back into second place with 12 points, just four points off Hyderabad FC with a game in hand.
In their last game, FC Goa netted three past the ISL 2021-22 Shield winners Jamshedpur FC. The Gaurs kept a clean sheet despite losing centre-back Mohamed Fares Arnaout to injury just ten minutes into the game. Midfielder Glan Martins came on and played as a makeshift defender alongside Anwar Ali.
The two teams have locked horns 16 times in the ISL, and the Blasters are winless in the last ten. The Gaurs have clinched the win on nine occasions while the Blasters have won just thrice. Four games have ended in draws, including the last three encounters.
What date ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will take place on November 13, Sunday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa be played?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa begin?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match?
Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match?
Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
