ISL 2022-2023, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Live Score and Latest Updates: KBFC v MCFC

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 19:10 IST
Kerala Blasters FC will be keen on ending their two-game losing streak in this season's Hero Indian Super League (ISL) when they host Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Kochi, on Friday. In their last two games, the Blasters have lost at home against ATK Mohun Bagan before suffering a late defeat in Bhubaneswar against Odisha FC last week.
Mumbai City FC had made four changes to the side that featured in the thrilling 3-3 draw against Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 1. Two of these changes were made at the back as Mourtada Fall and Mandar Dessai were replaced by Mehtab Singh and Sanjeev Stalin. The other two changes included Ahmed Jahouh and Alberto Noguera in the starting XI.
Head coach Des Buckingham has retained that line-up since. His side has only conceded once in the last two games, and Mehtab Singh has bagged two back-to-back Hero of the Match awards, becoming the first Indian defender to win it this season.
“We don’t focus on the runs of other teams. The most important fact is that we only have 20 games in the season, and every game is important. We know the qualities that Kerala Blasters have, and we have to be at the top of our game to stop that,” said Buckingham.
Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic stated earlier this season that his team likes to play attacking football. This has been evident so far as the Blasters have had more of the ball and registered more goal attempts than their opponents in two out of three games. However, they are also currently the team to concede the most number of goals, having shipped 8 in three games.
Vukomanovic has kept faith in his defenders despite the losses. The Blasters are likely to field an unchanged eleven yet again when they face Mumbai City FC. Should they think of shoring up their defence, they have the option of dropping one of their overseas strikers to the bench to include Victor Mongil in defence alongside Marko Leskovic.
“Mumbai is always one of the biggest title contenders. They always come with a clear intent of winning the game and contesting for the title. We are a team that wants to compete against the strongest teams,” said Vukomanovic.
Here is how Mumbai City FC Line-up:
Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke (C), Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Sanjeev Stalin, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Diaz, Bipin Singh and Greg Stewart.
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦!🔹
One change for #TheIslanders as Jorge Pereyra Diaz replaces Alberto Noguera 🆚 KBFC tonight! 💙#KBFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/4n6tWMrRhm
— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 28, 2022
Here is how Kerala Blasters Line-up:
Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Samad, Rahul Kannoly Praveen and Dimitrios Diamantakos
Team News ahead of #KBFCMCFC! ⤵️@Victor4Mongil and @rahulkp_r7_ will make their first starts of the season tonight! 🙌🏻#ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/fYUZJyWV6L
— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) October 28, 2022
The two sides have faced each other 16 times in the Hero ISL. The Islanders have won six, while the Blasters have won four. Six encounters have ended in a stalemate. Two out of four wins for Kerala Blasters came last season when they did the double over Mumbai City FC. At this venue, both sides have registered one win over the other while four games have ended in a draw.
What date ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will be played?
The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on October 28, Friday.
Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?
Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?
Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
