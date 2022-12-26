ISL 2022-23, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Live Score and Latest Updates: KBFC 0-0 OFC

Read more

Saturday, an outright result for either of these teams would put them in third place – the two teams are currently tied on points in fifth and sixth.

Since the end of October, Blasters have played six games, won five of them, and drawn just one. That draw came last week against Chennaiyin FC. Sahal Abdul Samad scored his third goal of the season against the Marina Machans before they fought back and both sides had to settle for a point.

Odisha FC were gaining fine momentum before their short winning run was ended by FC Goa two weeks ago, and then they were held to the Hero ISL’s first goalless draw of the season by ATK Mohun Bagan. The Juggernauts have failed to score in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Including the dramatic reverse fixture earlier this year, the two sides have played 19 times in the Hero ISL. Both sides have won six games each, while seven games have ended in draws. The Juggernauts have never beaten the Blasters in their own backyard.

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be played on December 26, Monday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

What time will the Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

