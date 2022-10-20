ISL 2022-2023, NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal Live Score and Latest Updates: NEUFC 0-0 EBFC

Read more

have never beaten them in the ISL. Their first loss of the season was a tight affair against Bengaluru FC, who scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute, missing out in the final minutes of the match. Their loss to Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 2, however, was a fairly one-sided tie, with the defending ISL champions displaying their authority in a 3-0 win.

NorthEast United FC are still searching for their first goal of the campaign. Their Head Coach Marco Balbul, who served a one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the opener, will be back in the dugout for this match. Despite NorthEast United FC’s start to the season, Balbul was fairly optimistic about his team’s chances of winning the game in his pre-match press conference.

East Bengal FC were beaten 3-1 by Kerala Blasters in their first game of the season. Their second game against FC Goa was a bit closer, where they lost 2-1 after Edu Bedia scored a stoppage-time free-kick. East Bengal FC are yet to score a goal from open play. East Bengal FC have also collapsed towards the end of games, and Head Coach Stephen Constantine suggested in his pre-match conference that the team needs to start putting two halves together.

The two sides have faced each other four times so far, with NorthEast United FC yet to be on the losing side. Three of the games have ended in victory for the Highlanders, but the last meeting between the two sides, back in February, ended in a draw. The match promises to be quite tense with both teams having a pressing need to get off the mark on the points table.

What date ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will take place on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC be played?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC begin?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match?

NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

