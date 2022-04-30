Live Streaming Newcastle United vs Liverpool: How to Watch EPL 2021-22 Online And on TV in India

Liverpool will aim to dethrone defending champions Manchester City from the top of the table as they will take on Newcastle United in an English Premier League clash on Saturday. Liverpool come into the fixture after clinching a convincing 2-0 victory against Everton in an electrifying Merseyside derby.

Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi had scored the goals for Liverpool against their bitter rivals.

However, ninth-placed Newcastle will be hoping to keep their winning momentum intact when they will take on Liverpool. Eddie Howe’s men have managed to win their last four Premier League matches and a win on Saturday will surely give them a huge boost with three matches remaining.

Ahead of the EPL match between Newcastle United vs Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL match between Newcastle United (NEW) and Liverpool (LIV) will be played?

The EPL match between Newcastle United vs Liverpool will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the EPL match Newcastle United (NEW) vs Liverpool (LIV) be played?

The match between Newcastle United (NEW) and Liverpool (LIV) will be played at the St. James’ Park, Newcastle.

What time will the EPL match Newcastle United (NEW) vs Liverpool (LIV) begin?

The match between Newcastle United (NEW) and Liverpool (LIV) will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Newcastle United (NEW) vs Liverpool (LIV) match?

Newcastle United (NEW) vs Liverpool (LIV) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United (NEW) vs Liverpool (LIV) match?

Newcastle United (NEW) vs Liverpool (LIV) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Newcastle United (NEW) vs Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting XIs

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Dubravka, Matt Targett, Daniel Burn, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Allan Saint-Maximin

Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up: Alisson Becker, Tren Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

