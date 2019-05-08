English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Liverpool Reach 2nd Straight Champions League Final: All Statistics from Semi-Final vs Barcelona
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool remain the most profilic English side in Europe with another frantic and iconic Anfield night.
Liverpool celebrated their Champions League iconic win with fans at Anfield. (Photo Credit: Liverpool FC)
There were not many people who gave Liverpool a chance despite knowing that they have one of the best teams in European football at the moment - after all, you don't take chances with Lionel Messi in the opposition.
However, one off day for Messi and Barcelona crumbled once again as they blew up a 3-0 first-leg lead to lose 4-3 on aggregate and get knocked out of the Champions League.
For Liverpool, it was another special European night at Anfield. They have had countless number of those and this was right up there with the best.
Right from the start Liverpool believed - they had faith that they could turn this around and the sheer will and hard work they put on the pitch took them to the unlikely victory.
Liverpool had played stoutly in the first leg at Camp Nou too but it was the sheer brilliance of Lionel Messi that saw them lose that heavily. None of that was to happen at Anfield on Tuesday night.
Liverpool defended extremely well, kept their shape, dictated the midfield and made excellent forays to score timely goals and snatch the victory.
Here are all the statistics from Liverpool vs Barcelona:
Real Madrid (16)
Milan (11)
Bayern (10)
Juventus (9)
Liverpool (9)
Barcelona (8)
Here are all the statistics from Liverpool vs Barcelona:
- Liverpool are the first English side to reach two straight Champions League finals since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009.
- SEASON OF COMEBACKS - Liverpool's win against Barcelona is the fifth time this season when a team has overturned a first leg loss to progress ahead.
- EUROPE'S ENGLISH KINGS - This is the ninth time Liverpool have reached the Champions League final, at least four times more than any other English club.
- Liverpool are now joint-fourth on the list of clubs to have reached most number of UCL finals
- Only two opposition players - Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe - have scored in Champions League at Anfield this season. For 457 minutes now, they have not conceded since Mbappe's goal in September.
- Liverpool are the first team in Champions League history to progress to the final after losing a semi-final first leg by three or more goals.
- Barcelona are the first team in Champions League history to let slip a 3+ goal advantage in a Champios League knockout tie twice.
- Luis Suárez has not scored in his last 18 Champions League away games
- Lionel Messi has not scored a Champions League away goal beyond the Round of 16 since April 2013.
