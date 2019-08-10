Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Liverpool's Alisson Ruled Out of UEFA Super Cup After Injury in Premier League Opener

Alisson was forced at the start of the Premier League opener with a calf injury, which Liverpool won quite comprehensively.

Reuters

Updated:August 10, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Liverpool's Alisson Ruled Out of UEFA Super Cup After Injury in Premier League Opener
Alisson suffered a calf injury during Liverpool's win over Norwich City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Liverpool: Liverpool's Brazil keeper Alisson Becker is out of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea - and could face a longer lay off - after suffering a calf injury in the 4-1 Premier League opening day win over Norwich City at Anfield on Friday.

Becker went down in the 36th minute, slipping as he was playing the ball out and called for medical attention.

A stretcher was brought out but he was able to leave the field with the help of support staff.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said it was too early to know the seriousness of the injury but Becker has no chance of playing in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup match between the Euroepan champions and Europa League winners Chelsea in Istanbul.

"It's a calf injury. He felt as if something hit him from the back. He won't be ready for Wednesday, I can say that already," said Klopp.

"It is not good but we will find a solution and move on," added the German.

"We have to see how serious it is and then we have to deal with it. It's the calf and that's it. He couldn't carry on, that's not a good sign. We have to see," he said.

"Wednesday (in the Super Cup), he will not play - with all my experience, I can say that already. He is injured, for sure, so we have to see how much."

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, who signed for Liverpool on a free transfer on Monday, replaced Becker to make his debut.

"Adrian is a good goalie," said Klopp. "In possession he is calm and he is good at shot-stopping, that's why we signed him"

The 32-year-old Adrian made 125 league appearances for West Ham United before being released at the end of last season and Klopp said he was sure he could handle his new duties.

"He is a very confident guy and he came in and I don't think he wanted to sit only on the bench for the next couple of years. He made himself ready.

"In a situation like this you want to have somebody who has played (in) the league and who is experienced. He is 32, a calm guy, emotional as well, good with his feet, as we saw, and that's really important for us."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram