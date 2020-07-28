Liverpool Boss Juergen Klopp Wins LMA Manager of the Year Award

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp was named League Managers’ Association (LMA) manager of the year on Monday after guiding the Merseyside club to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Klopp’s Liverpool side won the Premier League title with seven games to spare and they finished the season 18 points clear at the top of the table.

The German coach pipped Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and last year’s winner Chris Wilder of Sheffield United to the Alex Ferguson Trophy — named after the former Manchester United manager.

”I’m absolutely delighted to be named the winner … for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, named after a man that I admire so much,” Klopp said.

”Everything we have accomplished at Liverpool this year couldn’t have been done without the superb input of my coaching staff; they make us a really special bunch of football brains.

”I love to work with my coaches, my players and everyone at LFC and, of course, I am thankful for the support from all our wonderful Liverpool fans.”

Bielsa landed the Championship award after guiding his side to the title and a return to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.

Chelsea Women’s boss Emma Hayes was named Women’s Super League manager of the year after helping the club to a league and League Cup double.