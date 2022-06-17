Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Set to Overlook Steven Gerrard's Transfer Advice

Liverpool have already secured the blockbuster signing of striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The Reds are now expected to complete the transfer of Aberdeen’s young right-back Calvin Ramsey. According to Mirror, the signing of Ramsey will end Liverpool’s business in the ongoing summer transfer market and if it appears to be true, then coach Jurgen Klopp is set to ignore a piece of valuable transfer advice given by Steven Gerrard.

According to the same report, Gerrard had last month warned that Liverpool are heavily dependent on their attacking options and they need a midfielder capable of scoring goals regularly to ease the burden on their high-profile attacking trio.

“Jordan Henderson and James Milner are not getting any younger. They’re still top players at this level, of course, and they’ll want to go on and do more. But for Liverpool, if you think about the next five, six, seven years, they’re going to need a midfielder, an eight, who can get goals, who can get double figures,” Gerrard said after Liverpool’s last month’s Champions League defeat against Real Madrid.

“They are heavily reliant on the front three — or the front five if you include Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. You always need one of those midfielders that’s going to get in the box and get you goals,” the former Liverpool midfielder further added.

Though, in reality nothing like that seems to be happening as Liverpool have not secured an illustrious midfielder in the last 12 months.

Moreover, to make matters worse, European giants Bayern Munich are set to propose a better offer to sign Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. As per an article published by Sky Sports, the Senegalese footballer is on the cusp of securing a move to the Bavarian giants.

According to reports, Bayern Munich had received verbal communication from the 30-year-old international last month.

After finishing last season’s English Premier League at the second spot and just a point behind champions Manchester City, Klopp’s men are set to start their campaign in the upcoming season on August 6 against Fulham. For the fourth consecutive time, Liverpool will start their Premier League journey against a newly promoted team.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.