Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Unhappy With 'Too Good of a Player' Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United Return

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has sent the football world into a frenzy following his stunning return to Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer transfer window. While many cannot fathom the fact that Italian giants Juventus let go of their Portuguese superstar, others are surprised to see the Man United bidding for a 36-year-old striker, even if it’s Cristiano Ronaldo. And, now the latest to join the list is Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking about Ronaldo’s return to England’s top flight, Klopp “admitted” that he was surprised to see the departure of La Liga giants Real Madrid’s highest goal-scorer from Turin.

When Klopp was further pushed if he is happy that the talismanic striker has returned to Manchester United, the German jokingly said that he is not.

“’I’m I happy that he’s at United?’ No, I can’t say that,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

When Klopp was quipped if his displeasure about CR7’s return has anything to do with the fact that Ronaldo is a ‘too good of a player’? He said, “Yes, unfortunately” before stressing his surprise at Old Lady’s decision to let go of Ronaldo.

Talking about the rumours of Ronaldo joining Manchester City, Klopp said that he believed “it will be fun for United”. However, that did not happen as the Red Devils started their own bidding for Ronaldo and brought their favourite star back home within hours.

Man United announced Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford on the deadline day for a deal worth £19.4million.

Ronaldo made his second debut for United on Saturday, September 12, against Newcastle. He broke the deadlock for the Red Devils in the first half during injury time and again scored in the 62nd minute after Javier Manquillo netted the equalizer for the visitors in the 56th minute.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also netted one goal each as United won the match 4-1.

Man United will next take on BSC Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday in an away game.

