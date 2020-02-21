Take the pledge to vote

Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Out for Three Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool's Champions League 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 clash.

Updated:February 21, 2020, 8:29 PM IST
London: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for up to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid, the Premier League leaders announced on Friday.

Henderson picked up the injury towards the end of the 1-0 defeat to the Spanish side in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

The England midfielder has been assessed by Liverpool's medical team and was seen leaving hospital after scans on Friday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the time-frame for Henderson's injury at Friday's press conference ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with West Ham.

"We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League, Harry Kane, for example," said Klopp. "It's not that bad.

"But he will be out, I think, for three weeks or so, which is not cool. But how we see it, we were still lucky. That's it."

Henderson's injury is a blow to Liverpool as he has been one of the team's most influential players this season.

The 29-year-old was recently made favourite by bookmakers to be crowned players' player of the year.

Klopp does have options to cover for Henderson, with Naby Keita back from injury and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in good form.

His absence also comes at a time when champions-elect Liverpool, 22 points clear at the top, face a run of relatively undemanding league fixtures against West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth.

There is also an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea to come on March 3 and Klopp will hope Henderson can make a quick recovery in time for the second leg of the Champions League tie against Atletico at Anfield on March 11.

